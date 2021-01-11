January 11, 2021

Charles Town At a Glance Jan. 11

January 11, 2021 Brisnet Staff At a Glance, Data Reports 0

CHARLES TOWN AT A GLANCE
Avg. Winning Odds: 4.98 – 1
Favorite Win%: 55%, Favorite Itm%: 82%
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta 86.38
Daily Double 74.39
Trifecta 441.14
Pick 3 266.02
Superfecta 3,446.98
Pick 4 1,446.35
Pick 5 11,060.70
Pick 6 Jackpot 5,593.30
TRACK BIAS MEET(05/14 – 12/19)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
4.5fDirt 318 57% E Middle
6.5fDirt 207 29% E Rail/Ins
1 1/16mDirt 59 29% E Outside
TRACK BIAS WEEK(01/06 – 01/09)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
4.5fDirt 16 81% E Rail
6.5fDirt 10 40% E Outside
1 1/16mDirt 4 25% E Inside
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
HOT TRAINERS Starts Wins Place Show Avg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’20-‘ 21
Win%
Carlisle John C. 7 3 2 0 4.34 2 22%
Reynolds Joan A. 4 2 0 1 4.68 2 13%
Contreras Javier 6 2 1 1 5.33 1 14%
HOT JOCKEYS Starts Wins Place Show Avg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’20-‘ 21
Win%
Bocachica Arnaldo 24 7 2 5 3.38 6 30%
Larrosa Gustavo 11 4 0 3 18.62 2 11%
Trotman Keimar 10 3 2 0 10.91 1 9%
Lopez Antonio 11 3 3 1 9.09 2 12%
COLD JOCKEYS Starts Wins Place Show Avg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’20-‘ 21
Win%
Villegas Jerry 14 0 0 0 31.70 0 10%
Simpson Jason 13 0 0 0 37.93 0 6%
Morales Kelvin 12 0 0 2 43.66 0 5%

