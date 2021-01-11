Charles Town At a Glance Jan. 11

|CHARLES TOWN AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 4.98 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 55%, Favorite Itm%: 82%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|86.38
|Daily Double
|74.39
|Trifecta
|441.14
|Pick 3
|266.02
|Superfecta
|3,446.98
|Pick 4
|1,446.35
|Pick 5
|11,060.70
|Pick 6 Jackpot
|5,593.30
|
|
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|Winning
Favorites
|’20-‘ 21
Win%
|Carlisle John C.
|7
|3
|2
|0
|4.34
|2
|22%
|Reynolds Joan A.
|4
|2
|0
|1
|4.68
|2
|13%
|Contreras Javier
|6
|2
|1
|1
|5.33
|1
|14%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|Winning
Favorites
|’20-‘ 21
Win%
|Bocachica Arnaldo
|24
|7
|2
|5
|3.38
|6
|30%
|Larrosa Gustavo
|11
|4
|0
|3
|18.62
|2
|11%
|Trotman Keimar
|10
|3
|2
|0
|10.91
|1
|9%
|Lopez Antonio
|11
|3
|3
|1
|9.09
|2
|12%
|COLD JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|Beaten
Favorites
|’20-‘ 21
Win%
|Villegas Jerry
|14
|0
|0
|0
|31.70
|0
|10%
|Simpson Jason
|13
|0
|0
|0
|37.93
|0
|6%
|Morales Kelvin
|12
|0
|0
|2
|43.66
|0
|5%
Leave a Reply