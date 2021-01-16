Eclipse Awards: Authentic, Improbable, Monomoy Girl named Horse of the Year finalists

The finalists for the 2020 Eclipse Awards were announced Saturday, including three standouts who are in the running for Horse of the Year: 3-year-old colt Authentic, older dirt male Improbable, and older dirt female Monomoy Girl.

The three finalists in each division were determined by voters from the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), Daily Racing Form, and National Turf Writers and Broadcasters (NTWAB). Top three selections on each ballot were tabulated on a 10-5-1 points basis to name the finalists, but only the first-place votes will decide the champions.

Winners will be revealed during a virtual Eclipse Awards ceremony on Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. (ET). Other honorees include Thomas Goldsmith as Horseplayer of the Year and the media award winners.

The 17 categories, with finalists listed in alphabetical order, are:

Horse of the Year: Authentic, Improbable, Monomoy Girl

2-year-old male: Essential Quality, Fire at Will, Jackie’s Warrior

2-year-old filly: Aunt Pearl, Dayoutoftheoffice, Vequist

3-year-old male: Authentic, Nadal, Tiz the Law

3-year-old filly: Gamine, Shedaresthedevil, Swiss Skydiver

Older dirt male: Improbable, Maximum Security, Vekoma

Older dirt female: Midnight Bisou, Monomoy Girl, Serengeti Empress

Male sprinter: Vekoma, Volatile, Whitmore

Female sprinter: Gamine, Glass Slippers, Serengeti Empress

Turf male: Channel Maker, Order of Australia, Zulu Alpha

Turf female: Audarya, Rushing Fall, Tarnawa

Steeplechaser: Moscato, Rashaan, Snap Decision

Owner: Godolphin; Klaravich Stables; Spendthrift Farm, My RaceHorse Stable, Madaket Stables, and Starlight Racing

Breeder: Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, Calumet Farm, WinStar Farm

Trainer: Steve Asmussen, Bob Baffert, Brad Cox

Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Joel Rosario, John Velazquez

Apprentice jockey: Luis Cardenas, Yarmarie Correa, Alexander Crispin

The Eclipse Awards are named in honor of the great 18th-century racehorse Eclipse, unbeaten in 18 starts and a foundation sire of the Thoroughbred.