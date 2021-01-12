Juddmonte’s Khalid Abdullah dead at 83

Prince Khalid Abdullah, who founded Juddmonte Farms in 1980 and cultivated it into a breeding and racing giant in both Europe and the U.S., has died at the age of 83. The announcement was made Tuesday by Juddmonte.

Juddmonte’s signature green, pink, and white silks have been represented by more than 500 stakes winners, including European legends Frankel, Enable, and Dancing Brave, as well as recent American champion Arrogate.

“The whole of Juddmonte feels a huge sense of loss. Prince Khalid will always be remembered as a quiet, dignified, benevolent family man, whose horses spoke for him,” said Douglas Erskine Crum, CEO of Juddmonte. “”He leaves a legacy that will stand the test of time. His contribution to the development of the Thoroughbred will have long-lasting effects.”

Beginning with Known Fact’s victory in the 1980 edition of the 2000 Guineas (G1) at Newmarket, Juddmonte-owned runners captured 13 classics in England and more than a dozen others in France and Ireland. It’s sole American classic to date was the 2003 Belmont Stakes (G1), won by Empire Maker.

Enable ran her way into the history books by completing the Arc/Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1) double in the same year at Churchill Downs on November 3, 2018, under Frankie Dettori (Churchill Downs/Coady Photography)

The inexhaustible list of Juddmonte greats is topped by Frankel, who retired undefeated from 14 starts in a career that lasted from 2010-12. More recently was the mare Enable, who captured two editions of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (G1) and King George VI and Queen Elizabeth (G1), and the Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1) in a career that saw her win 15 of 19 starts.

In addition to Enable, Juddmonte also won the Arc de Triomphe with Rainbow Quest, Dancing Brave, Rail Link, and Workforce. The latter was also one of three of Abdullah’s colts to win the Epsom Derby (G1).

Eclipse Award champions campaigned by Juddmonte include Banks Hill, Intercontinental, Flintshire, Ryafan, Wandesta, and Close Hatches. Topping that list, though, is Arrogate, whose dazzling four-race win streak in 2016-17 included a track-record performance in the Travers (G1), Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1), Pegasus World Cup (G1), and Dubai World Cup (G1). Arrogate remains the all-time leading money winner based in North America, with earnings of more than $17 million.

Other notables raced by Juddmonte include Kingman, Zafonic, Warning, Twice Over, Danehill, Oasis Dream, Jolypha, Beat Hollow, Midday, Expert Eye, Marquetry, Tinners Way, Ventura, Sightseek, Flute, and Aptitude.