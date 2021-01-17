Knicks Go, Code of Honor marquee names remaining in Pegasus World Cup

Gulfstream Park issued the final list of invitations for Saturday’s $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1), and as expected, Charlatan is not among them. The Bob Baffert star was officially removed after opting to go straight to the Feb. 20 Saudi Cup. Thus the remaining Pegasus headliners are last-out Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1) hero Knicks Go and multiple Grade 1 veteran Code of Honor.

Another defection from last Sunday’s interim list, King Guillermo, is instead eyeing Santa Anita according to Daily Racing Form. In the absence of Charlatan and King Guillermo, Coastal Defense and Independence Hall were promoted from also-eligibles into the main dozen for the Pegasus.

The other eight in the 1 1/8-mile feature are Harpers First Ride, Jesus’ Team, Kiss Today Goodbye, Math Wizard, Mr Freeze, Sleepy Eyes Todd, Tax, and True Timber.

Only one also-eligible is left, Anothertwistafate, who has an invitation to his likelier target of the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1). Idol, previously on the Pegasus reserve list, is no longer under consideration.

The 12 in the main body of the 1 3/16-mile Pegasus Turf are nearly the same, except for Aquaphobia joining the party for Mike Maker in lieu of stablemate Field Pass. Still expected, in addition to Anothertwistafate, are Breaking the Rules, Colonel Liam, Cross Border, Largent, Next Shares, North Dakota, Pixelate, Say the Word, Social Paranoia, and Storm the Court.

There was more flux among the Turf also-eligibles, with Greyes Creek the last one standing. Dropping out were Ride a Comet, Admission Office, and Channel Cat.

The Pegasus card will be drawn Wednesday. Aside from the two versions of the Pegasus, the stakes-laden day includes the $200,000 Inside Information (G2) and $125,000 Fred W. Hooper (G3) on dirt along with the $150,000 W.L. McKnight (G3), $125,000 La Prevoyante (G3), and $125,000 Marshua’s River (G3) on turf.