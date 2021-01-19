Life Is Good listed as 6-1 individual choice in Pool 2 of Kentucky Derby Future Wager

Unbeaten from two starts, Sham S. (G3) winner Life Is Good has been installed as the 6-1 individual morning line favorite in Pool 2 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW).

Pool 2 will open Friday at noon (ET) and close Sunday at 6 p.m.

The pari-mutuel field of “All Other 3-Year-Olds,” pegged at 9-5 by Churchill Downs oddsmaker Mike Battaglia, is still expected to be the overall favorite when wagering concludes.

Life Is Good is one of five 3-year-olds in Pool 2 for Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, who earned a record-tying sixth Kentucky Derby victory last year with Authentic. His other runners are Bezos, Concert Tour, Medina Spirit, and Spielberg.

Bezos, an Empire Maker colt who is training forwardly for his career debut, is the first unraced horse to be part of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager.

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) winner and presumptive 2-year-old champion Essential Quality is the 8-1 morning line co-second choice among individual entrants.

1. Bezos 20-1 2. Caddo River 30-1 3. Capo Kane 30-1 4. Concert Tour 8-1 5. Essential Quality 8-1 6. Fire At Will 30-1 7. Greatest Honour 50-1 8. Highly Motivated 20-1 9. Hot Rod Charlie 30-1 10. Jackie’s Warrior 20-1 11. Keepmeinmind 20-1 12. Life Is Good 6-1 13. Mandaloun 20-1 14. Medina Spirit 12-1 15. Midnight Bourbon 30-1 16. Mutasaabeq 30-1 17. Olympiad 50-1 18. Pirate 30-1 19. Prime Factor 30-1 20. Proxy 50-1 21. Senor Buscador 20-1 22. Spielberg 30-1 23. Wipe the Slate 50-1 24. All Other 3-Year-Olds 9-5

The Kentucky Derby Future Wager, which features $2 Win and Exacta wagering, provide fans of Thoroughbred racing with opportunities to place bets on possible entrants in the $3 million Kentucky Derby (G1) at odds that could be far greater than those available on the day of the race. The 147th running of Kentucky Derby is set for May 1 at Churchill Downs.

There are no refunds in the Kentucky Derby Future Wager. Should Churchill Downs officials determine during the duration of this week’s three-day pool that one of the wagering interests has experienced an injury, illness or other circumstance that would prevent the horse from participating in the Kentucky Derby, betting on the individual horse will be suspended immediately.

More information and real-time odds are available online at www.KentuckyDerby.com/FutureWager.

Dates for the remaining 2021 Kentucky Derby future pools are Feb. 12-14 (Pool 3), Mar. 5-7 (Pool 4) and Mar. 26- 28 (Pool 5). The lone Kentucky Oaks Future Wager will coincide with Pool 4 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager.