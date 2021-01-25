Life Is Good maintains individual favorite status in Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 2

One year after Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert secured a record-equaling sixth Kentucky Derby victory, Baffert trainees were prominent in the betting in 2021 Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 2.

Held from Jan. 22-24, Pool 2 attracted $240,768 in win bets, with the five-strong Baffert brigade responsible for $54,486 (22.6%) of the total. While the popular All Other 3-Year-Olds option was favored as expected at 9-5, Baffert’s undefeated Life Is Good maintained his status as the individual favorite, settling at 7-1.

An exciting son of Into Mischief, Life Is Good had previously closed as the 5-1 individual favorite in Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 1. A surprisingly narrow victory in the Jan. 2 Sham (G3) may have prompted Life Is Good’s odds to drift higher in Pool 2, but bettors still preferred the Baffert star over undefeated Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner (G1) Essential Quality, a Brad Cox trainee who closed at 8-1 for the second straight pool.

In addition to Life Is Good, Baffert was represented in Pool 2 by the unraced Bezos (26-1), the impressive maiden winner Concert Tour (16-1), the Sham runner-up Medina Spirit (24-1), and the Los Alamitos Futurity (G2) winner Spielberg (47-1).

Essential Quality’s stablemate Caddo River, whose runaway victory in Friday’s Smarty Jones S. came in the midst of Pool 2, received plenty of support to close as the 13-1 individual third choice. Fellow Road to the Kentucky Derby prep race winners Capo Kane (66-1), Jackie’s Warrior (23-1), Keepmeinmind (19-1), Midnight Bourbon (26-1), and Senor Buscador (34-1) also received their fair share of attention, though bettors were just as keen to back the flashy maiden winner Prime Factor (21-1).

Rounding out the wagering options were Fire At Will (45-1), Greatest Honour (40-1), Highly Motivated (24-1), Hot Rod Charlie (40-1), Mandaloun (42-1), Mutasaabeq (47-1), Olympiad (64-1), Prate (48-1), Proxy (76-1), and Wipe the Slate (87-1).

PROGRAM HORSE NAME

ODDS 1 Bezos 26-1 2 Caddo River 13-1 3 Capo Kane 66-1 4 Concert Tour 16-1 5 Essential Quality 8-1 6 Fire At Will 45-1 7 Greatest Honour 40-1 8 Highly Motivated 24-1 9 Hot Rod Charlie 40-1 10 Jackie’s Warrior 23-1 11 Keepmeinmind 19-1 12 Life Is Good 7-1 13 Mandaloun 42-1 14 Medina Spirit 24-1 15 Midnight Bourbon 26-1 16 Mutasaabeq 47-1 17 Olympiad 64-1 18 Prate 48-1 19 Prime Factor 21-1 20 Proxy 76-1 21 Senor Buscador 34-1 22 Spielberg 47-1 23 Wipe the Slate 87-1 24 All Other Three Year Olds 9-5

The exacta pool drew $81,267, with the combination of “All Other 3-Year-Olds” over Essential Quality favored with an anticipated payoff of $37.00 for $2. All told, Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 2 attracted $322,035 in bets, the lowest total for this pool since the inaugural offering in 1999 drew $267,748.