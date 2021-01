North American Allowance Results Jan. 1

LRL, 7TH, AOC, $49,961, 4YO/UP, 7F, 1-1.

FACTOR IT IN, h, 5, The Factor–Speightlass, by Speightstown. ($75,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Michael Scheffres, B-Pope McLean, Marc McLean, Pope McLean Jr & Phil Hager (KY), T-Carlos A. Mancilla, J-Jevian Toledo, $26,790.

Tybalt, g, 5, Kitten’s Joy–Lone Tigress, by Tale of the Cat. ($22,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-BB Horses and MCA Racing Stable LLC, B-Jeffrey K Ramsey, Stephanie E Ramsey& William K Ramsey (KY), $9,870.

My Friends Beer, c, 4, Stay Thirsty–Slew’s Quality, by Elusive Quality. ($25,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Designated Hitters Racing, LLC, B-Best A Luck Farm LLC (MD), $6,721.