North American Allowance Results Jan. 11

MVR, 6TH, ALW, $31,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 1-11.

7—

VALLEY OF MO’ARA, f, 4, Overanalyze–Pola Golden R N, by Golden Missile. ($13,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC and TEC Racing (Elliott S Logan), B-Michael William Soehnlen (OH), T-Timothy E. Hamm, J-Erik Barbaran, $19,720.

4—

Sole Factor, m, 5, The Factor–Aurora Sol, by Chester House. O-Royer Family Stables LLC and Aurora Racing, B-Peter Sheppell, Royer Family Stables & Aurora Racing (OH), $6,240.

8—

Speak Lightly, f, 4, Mr Speaker–Stella Girl, by Bellamy Road. O-Ruberto Racing Stable, Inc, B-Mr & Mrs Louis Ruberto Jr (OH), $3,120.