North American Allowance Results Jan. 11

|DED, 6TH, ALW, $33,610, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-11.
|4—
|LAURIEANN, f, 4, Mucho Macho Man–Guanahani, by Pleasant Tap. ($2,000 ’18 TEXAUG). O-Stanley Fisk, B-Duco Sytsma (KY), T-Timothy E. Martin, J-Alex Birzer, $19,200.
|8—
|The Complete Court, f, 4, Ruler’s Court–Little Pinkie, by Stephen Got Even. ($700 ’17 ESLOCT). O-Natalie Singh, B-Robert E Hewlett (LA), $7,800.
|5—
|Seven Jewels, m, 5, Big Brown–Falling Star, by Too Much Bling. ($10,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Norvin Maldonado, B-W S Farish (NY), $3,520.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (wf)
|MVR, 6TH, ALW, $31,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 1-11.
|7—
|VALLEY OF MO’ARA, f, 4, Overanalyze–Pola Golden R N, by Golden Missile. ($13,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC and TEC Racing (Elliott S Logan), B-Michael William Soehnlen (OH), T-Timothy E. Hamm, J-Erik Barbaran, $19,720.
|4—
|Sole Factor, m, 5, The Factor–Aurora Sol, by Chester House. O-Royer Family Stables LLC and Aurora Racing, B-Peter Sheppell, Royer Family Stables & Aurora Racing (OH), $6,240.
|8—
|Speak Lightly, f, 4, Mr Speaker–Stella Girl, by Bellamy Road. O-Ruberto Racing Stable, Inc, B-Mr & Mrs Louis Ruberto Jr (OH), $3,120.
|Winning Time: 1:07 (ft)
|MVR, 3RD, ALW, $30,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 1-11.
|3—
|POWER BANKER, m, 5, Power Broker–Boffo, by Banker’s Gold. O-William D Pickerrell, B-Dr Robert Maro (OH), T-Robert C. Cline, J-Erik Barbaran, $18,300.
|7—
|Somuchsugar, f, 3, Texas Red–Philadelphia Gold, by Touch Gold. O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Sheltowee Farm, Michael E Evans II & Travis A Evans (OH), $6,100.
|4—
|Cristalinda, f, 4, Cryptolight–Vallinda, by General Meeting. O-Ronald E Dewolf, B-Ronald DeWolf (OH), $3,050.
|Winning Time: 1:47 (ft)
|MVR, 1ST, ALW, $29,000, 3YO, 6F, 1-11.
|5—
|HENRY MAC, g, 3, Midshipman–Boom Boom Bertie, by Thunder Gulch. O-Thomson, Dustin J and Slaughter, James, B-Dustin J Thomson & James Slaughter (OH), T-Ethan W. West, J-Hector Berrios, $17,400.
|6—
|Sweet Lemon Drop, g, 3, Mobil–Lemonesque, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Samuel Klein, Jr, LLC and Aurora Racing, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), $5,800.
|7—
|Run Bubba Run, g, 3, Tidal Volume–Positive Thinker, by Storm Boot. O-Smith Red Gate Farm, LLC, B-Hal Snowden Jr (OH), $2,900.
|Winning Time: 1:13 3/5 (ft)
