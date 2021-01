North American Allowance Results Jan. 13

MVR, 7TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 1-13.

1—

JUDGE HEAD, g, 3, Kiss the Kid–Daddy Said, by Five Star Day. O-Josh Faulkner, B-Joshua Faulkner (OH), T-Joshua C. Faulkner, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $17,400.

9—

Really Red, g, 4, Bold Red–O. T. Hughes, by Henny Hughes. O-Schaber Racing, LLC, B-Debra Schaber (OH), $5,800.

3—

Master Legionaire, g, 5, Mixmaster–Legion of Dreams, by Colony Key. O-Carly S Hamel, B-Pistols Legacy LLC (OH), $2,900.