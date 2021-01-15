North American Allowance Results Jan. 15

FG, 8TH, AOC, $47,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 1-15.

TWO EMMYS, g, 5, English Channel–Miss Emmy, by Buddha. ($4,500 ’17 KEESEP). O-Wolfe Racing LLC and Robertson, Hugh H, B-Tottenwood Thoroughbreds, Inc (KY), T-Hugh H. Robertson, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $28,200.

Darain (GB), c, 4, Dubawi (IRE)–Dar Re Mi (GB), by Singspiel (IRE). (3,500,000gns ’18 TATOCT). O-Qatar Racing Limited and Watership Down Stud, B-Watership Down Stud (GB), $9,400.

On a Spree, g, 5, Speightstown–Adventure, by Unbridled’s Song. ($250,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Paradise Farms Corp and Staudacher, David, B-AR Enterprises, LLC (KY), $5,170.