North American Allowance Results Jan. 15

|AQU, 7TH, AOC, $84,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 1-15.
|2—
|MAD MUNNYS, g, 6, Munnings–Corleone, by Indian Charlie. ($85,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Horsemen Five LLC, B-Brent Harris & Beth Harris (KY), T-Rudy R. Rodriguez, J-Jorge A. Vargas, Jr., $46,200.
|8—
|Empty Tomb, h, 5, Speightstown–Sure Peg, by Arch. ($190,000 ’17 KEESEP; $190,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $16,800.
|4—
|Zoomer, g, 5, Curlin–Rasindy, by A.P. Indy. O-Alex Kazdan, B-Robert E Low & Lawana L Low (KY), $10,080.
|Winning Time: 1:39 (ft)
|AQU, 2ND, AOC, $81,480, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-15.
|3—
|FLASHNDYNAMITE, m, 6, Flashstorm–Dynamite Jewel, by Badge. O-Kasey K Racing Stable, LLC and Day, Michael, B-Rae Marie Smith (FL), T-Michael M. Moore, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $46,200.
|4—
|Kansas Kis, f, 4, Constitution–Storm Crossing, by Tiznow. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP; $57,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Perrine Time Thoroughbreds, B-Ashview Farm & Colts Neck Stables (KY), $16,800.
|2—
|Stand for the Flag, m, 5, Super Saver–Raise the Flag, by Awesome Again. ($125,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Dubb, Michael, Coyle Boys Stable, St Elias Stable and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Pursuit of Success LLC (KY), $10,080.
|Winning Time: 1:40 (ft)
|SA, 7TH, AOC, $70,500, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 1-15.
|6—
|SOMBEYAY, h, 5, Into Mischief–Teroda, by Limehouse. ($125,000 ’16 KEENOV; $230,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Swifty Farms Inc, B-JD Stuart & Mueller Farms, Inc (KY), T-Peter Miller, J-Flavien Prat, $42,000.
|2—
|Tiz Plus, h, 5, Tizway–A Plus, by Smarty Jones. ($1,700 ’16 KEENOV). O-Marshall, Bronte and Marshall, Brent, B-Paul Knapper (KY), $14,000.
|5—
|Ohio (BRZ), g, 10, Elusive Quality–Etoile Blanc (BRZ), by Nedawi (GB). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Treitman, Bruce, B-Fazenda Mondesir (BRZ), $8,400.
|Winning Time: 1:34 3/5 (fm)
|LRL, 7TH, ALW, $55,188, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-15.
|4—
|LOOKIN DYNAMIC, f, 4, Lookin At Lucky–Dynamic Deputy, by Deputy Minister. O-Johnson, R Larry and R D M Racing Stable, B-Fitzhugh, LLC (MD), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Alex Cintron, $31,122.
|6—
|Ski Bunny, f, 4, Union Rags–Copper Beauty, by Deputy Commander. ($100,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-James C Wolf, B-M J Hogan Enterprises Inc & WS Farish (KY), $8,820.
|2—
|Gennie Highway, m, 5, Seville (GER)–Harpers Ferry, by Point Given. O-Taking Risks Stable LLC and Ulman, Louis, B-Anchor & Hope Farm Inc (MD), $6,006.
|Winning Time: 1:39 (ft)
|FG, 5TH, ALW, $51,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-15.
|6—
|C’MON VE, g, 6, Half Ours–Highly Confused, by Rahy. O-Curley J Davis, Sr, B-Earl Hernandez, Keith Hernandez,John Duvieilh & Bill Langford (LA), T-Jacoby Landry, J-Jose Riquelme, $30,600.
|2—
|Binding Agreement, g, 4, Bind–Fairyland Lustre, by Sligo Bay (IRE). O-Columbine Stable LLC, B-Columbine Stable, LLC (LA), $10,200.
|1—
|Fast Verdict, c, 4, Hampton Court (AUS)–Freedom Afleet, by Northern Afleet. O-Brady Broussard, B-Morning Line Thoroughbreds LLC (LA), $5,610.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|FG, 6TH, AOC, $48,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 1-15.
|4—
|MR. AL’S GAL, m, 7, Salute the Sarge–Spanish Ice, by Spanish Steps. ($1,000 ’15 ESLOCT). O-Brittlyn Stable, Inc, B-J Adcock & Neal McFadden (LA), T-Jose M. Camejo, J-Adam Beschizza, $28,800.
|3—
|Fame Feather, m, 6, Lion Tamer–Pretty Indian, by Indian Charlie. ($10,000 ’16 ESLSEP). O-Picard Thoroughbreds Racing Stable LLC, B-Ramona M Pierce (LA), $9,600.
|1—
|Nun of Ours, f, 4, Half Ours–Ihavemyeyeonyou, by Crafty Prospector. ($12,000 ’18 TEXAUG). O-Fontenot, Patricia M and Fontenot, Kevin B, B-Coulee Croche Thor, LLC (LA), $5,280.
|Winning Time: 1:03 4/5 (gd)
|FG, 8TH, AOC, $47,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 1-15.
|4—
|TWO EMMYS, g, 5, English Channel–Miss Emmy, by Buddha. ($4,500 ’17 KEESEP). O-Wolfe Racing LLC and Robertson, Hugh H, B-Tottenwood Thoroughbreds, Inc (KY), T-Hugh H. Robertson, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $28,200.
|7—
|Darain (GB), c, 4, Dubawi (IRE)–Dar Re Mi (GB), by Singspiel (IRE). (3,500,000gns ’18 TATOCT). O-Qatar Racing Limited and Watership Down Stud, B-Watership Down Stud (GB), $9,400.
|6—
|On a Spree, g, 5, Speightstown–Adventure, by Unbridled’s Song. ($250,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Paradise Farms Corp and Staudacher, David, B-AR Enterprises, LLC (KY), $5,170.
|Winning Time: 1:47 4/5 (gd)
|LRL, 4TH, AOC, $46,350, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 1-15.
|2—
|DAPHNE MOON, f, 4, Cairo Prince–Crozat, by Street Sense. ($182,000 ’18 KEESEP; $525,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Gold Square LLC, B-Mr & Mrs Nick Bentley (KY), T-Jeremiah C. Englehart, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $25,650.
|6—
|Gracetown, m, 5, Into Mischief–Gracewood, by Unbridled’s Song. ($95,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Haymarket Farm LLC, B-Grace Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $9,450.
|5—
|Persisto, f, 4, Orb–Vivere, by War Front. ($25,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Cavallino Racing LLC and Team USA Thoroughbreds, B-Claiborne Farm & Adele B Dilschneider (KY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:45 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 3RD, AOC, $41,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 1-15.
|2—
|BACCHANALIA, m, 5, Union Rags–Crazy Party, by A.P. Indy. ($190,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Baumann Stables (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $24,600.
|3—
|Choate Bridge, m, 5, Street Sense–Archstone, by Arch. O-Patricia L Moseley, B-Patricia L Moseley (KY), $9,020.
|1—
|Ask Bailey, f, 4, Run Away and Hide–Puype’s Dream, by Kris S.. ($72,000 ’17 KEENOV; $100,000 ’18 KEESEP; $80,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-WSS Racing LLC and Hooties Racing LLC, B-Joseph L Alexander Jr & Mark R Alexander (KY), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:41 3/5 (fm)
|TP, 6TH, AOC, $38,764, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 1-14.
|3—
|SKYGAZE, f, 4, American Pharoah–Skyscape, by Marquetry. ($300,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Tracy Farmer, B-Normandy Farm LLC (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Chris Landeros, $23,944.
|4—
|Quick Witted, m, 7, Afleet Alex–Humoristic, by Sefapiano. O-Lorian Francesca Peralta-Ramos, B-Mrs Arturo Peralta-Ramos (KY), $7,800.
|6—
|Frond, m, 5, Yes It’s True–Flounce, by More Than Ready. O-Catherine M Wills, B-Dr Catherine Wills (KY), $3,900.
|Winning Time: 1:45 2/5 (ft)
|TP, 7TH, AOC, $37,410, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-14.
|5—
|JOHNNY UNLEASHED, g, 4, Colonel John–Ready to Unleash, by More Than Ready. ($10,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Foster Family Racing, Reynolds, Lonnie, H & H Horses, LLC and Mills, Joseph, B-St Simon Place, Scott Stephens & Betsy T Wells (KY), T-Eric N. Foster, J-Santiago Gonzalez, $22,800.
|6—
|Glennwood, g, 6, Paynter–Enchanted Woods, by Woodman. O-Jak Racing LLC, B-Zayat Stables, LLC (KY), $7,600.
|8—
|Haunt, h, 5, Ghostzapper–Cheery, by Distorted Humor. O-Claiborne Farm and Dilschneider, Adele B, B-Claiborne Farm & Adele B Dilschneider (KY), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 1-14.
|6—
|BROAD STORM, f, 4, Fort Larned–Spirited Storm, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Tag Stables LLC, B-TAG Stables (FL), T-Mark Shuman, J-Wesley Ho, $17,325.
|2—
|Complete Surprise, f, 4, Magician (IRE)–Nikki Allyn, by Bernstein. O-Ernest M Haynes, B-Kevin Horgan (KY), $5,775.
|10—
|C’Est Mardi, m, 5, Tiznow–Surging Storm, by Storm Creek. ($115,000 ’17 KEESEP; $100,000 2018 OBSAPR; $27,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Wasabi Ventures Stables LLC, B-Alan S Kline & Tiznow Syndicate (KY), $2,888.
|Winning Time: 1:48 (ft)
|CT, 6TH, ALW, $28,000, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 1-14.
|1—
|BLACK STEEL, g, 5, Fiber Sonde–Parade March, by Midway Road. O-Carl S Winn, B-Donald J Baker (WV), T-Edwin L Tobin, J-Gustavo Larrosa, $16,500.
|6—
|Morgan County, g, 8, Vinemeister–Tank It Like That, by Tank. O-Cristina V Mosby, B-Michael Rife (WV), $5,500.
|7—
|Golden Appeal, g, 5, Successful Appeal–Golden Debutante, by Malibu Moon. O-Manolo Mangual, B-Francis W Daniel III & Ronney W Brown (WV), $2,750.
|Winning Time: 1:21 3/5 (ft)
