North American Allowance Results Jan. 17

FG, 5TH, ALW, $51,000, 3YO, 6F, 1-17.

6—

O BESOS, c, 3, Orb–Snuggs and Kisses, by Soto. O-Bernard, L Barrett, Tagg Team Racing and West Point Thoroughbreds, B-L Barrett Bernard (KY), T-Gregory D. Foley, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $30,600.

3—

Tate, c, 3, Quality Road–Collective, by Bernardini. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $10,200.

5—

Whiskey Double, c, 3, Into Mischief–Lake Sebago, by Munnings. ($875,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Phoenix Thoroughbred III and Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Buck Pond Farm, Inc & Richard M Seale (KY), $5,610.