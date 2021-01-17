North American Allowance Results Jan. 17

|AQU, 7TH, ALW, $72,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-17.
|3—
|DOUBLE SHOT, g, 4, Bourbon Courage–Elegant Finish, by Speightstown. ($7,500 ’17 KEENOV). O-Donk, David G, McMahon, Michael J, Brady Horse Racing, Perotti, Timothy S and Carroll, Richard J, B-Spruce Lane Farm, et al (NY), T-David G. Donk, J-Eric Cancel, $39,600.
|7—
|Bustin Timberlake, g, 4, Bustin Stones–Amulay, by It’s No Joke. O-Roddy J Valente, B-R J Valente (NY), $14,400.
|6—
|Fleet Warrior, g, 5, Bustin Stones–Your Time Is Up, by Freud. ($35,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Darryl E Abramowitz, B-Hibiscus Stable (NY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (ft)
|AQU, 5TH, ALW, $72,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 1-17.
|4—
|COURAGEOUS GIRL, f, 4, Bourbon Courage–Focus Curiosity, by Holy Bull. O-Brady Horse Racing and Rusba V Stables, B-Brady Horse Racing LLC & RUSBA V Stables, LLC (NY), T-David G. Donk, J-Pablo Morales, $39,600.
|6—
|I’m Fine, f, 4, Blame–Stormy Caress, by Stormy Atlantic. ($115,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Highlander Training Center, B-Dr William B Wilmot & Dr Joan MTaylor (NY), $14,400.
|3—
|Ifihadachance, m, 5, Courageous Cat–Betty’s Chance, by Duckhorn. O-Carney, Sean and Donk, David G, B-Sherry Washburn (NY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:26 2/5 (ft)
|SA, 8TH, ALW, $65,268, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-17.
|5—
|AS TIME GOES BY, f, 4, American Pharoah–Take Charge Lady, by Dehere. O-Tabor, Michael B, Magnier, Mrs John, and Smith, Derrick, B-Orpendale & Chelston (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Joel Rosario, $37,800.
|4—
|This Tea, f, 4, Curlin–Funny Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($135,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Kretz Racing LLC, B-My Meadowview LLC (KY), $12,600.
|3—
|Miss Megan, m, 6, Richard’s Kid–Miss Cassia (GB), by Compton Place (GB). O-Goldgo Racing LLC, B-GoldGo Racing LLC (CA), $9,828.
|Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (ft)
|FG, 7TH, AOC, $53,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 1-17.
|3—
|ENFORCEABLE, c, 4, Tapit–Justwhistledixie, by Dixie Union. O-John C Oxley, B-Clearsky Farms (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Adam Beschizza, $31,800.
|2—
|Plus Que Parfait, r, 5, Point of Entry–Belvedera, by Awesome Again. ($135,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Imperial Racing, LLC, B-Calloway Stables, LLC (KY), $10,600.
|4—
|Spa City, c, 4, Street Sense–Sara Louise, by Malibu Moon. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $5,830.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (ft)
|FG, 5TH, ALW, $51,000, 3YO, 6F, 1-17.
|6—
|O BESOS, c, 3, Orb–Snuggs and Kisses, by Soto. O-Bernard, L Barrett, Tagg Team Racing and West Point Thoroughbreds, B-L Barrett Bernard (KY), T-Gregory D. Foley, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $30,600.
|3—
|Tate, c, 3, Quality Road–Collective, by Bernardini. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $10,200.
|5—
|Whiskey Double, c, 3, Into Mischief–Lake Sebago, by Munnings. ($875,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Phoenix Thoroughbred III and Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Buck Pond Farm, Inc & Richard M Seale (KY), $5,610.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|LRL, 8TH, ALW, $44,646, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-17.
|3—
|HIBISCUS PUNCH, m, 6, Into Mischief–Bellini Sunrise, by Machiavellian. O-Seltzer, Edward A and Anderson, Beverly S, B-Edward A Seltzer & Beverly Anderson (KY), T-Justin J. Nixon, J-Horacio Karamanos, $23,940.
|1—
|Remain Anonymous, f, 4, Tapiture–Secret Witness, by Tiznow. O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Levengood, Alexander R, B-Horseshoe Valley Equine Center LLC (PA), $8,820.
|5—
|Combat Queen, f, 4, Congrats–Starsonhershoulder, by Quiet American. ($20,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Country Life Farm, B-Dark Hollow Farm & Mr & Mrs Arnold Davidov (MD), $6,006.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $44,000, 4YO/UP, 5FT, 1-17.
|8—
|ZANNO, g, 4, Verrazano–Heaven’s Touch, by Montbrook. O-Kaufman, Gregory and Herman, Mark, B-Greg Kaufman & Mark Herman (FL), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $26,400.
|2—
|Macho Blue, g, 6, Crown of Thorns–Blue Katana, by Formal Dinner. ($14,000 ’15 OBSOCT; $8,000 ’16 OBSAUG; $50,000 2017 OBSMAR). O-Jose A Gallegos, B-Dr D W Frazier (FL), $9,240.
|5—
|Station Rock, g, 6, Biondetti–Bling Bling Girl, by Texas Glitter. ($16,500 ’15 OBSOCT). O-William Tharrenos, B-Jimmy B Randolph & Myra Hill (FL), $4,400.
|Winning Time: :55 3/5 (fm)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $44,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 1-17.
|4—
|DARK AGES, g, 5, J P’s Gusto–Ephyra, by Corinthian. O-Heehaw Racing, B-Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung (FL), T-Jorge Delgado, J-Miguel Angel Vasquez, $26,400.
|2—
|Pro Quality, g, 4, Exclusive Quality–Arabella’s Tune, by Concorde’s Tune. O-Rodney G Lundock, B-R G Lundock DVM (FL), $9,240.
|5—
|Nacho Papa, g, 5, Brethren–Cartia, by Empire Maker. O-Arindel, B-Arindel (FL), $4,840.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (ft)
|GP, 10TH, AOC, $42,100, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-17.
|5—
|HALLAWALLAH, m, 5, Candy Ride (ARG)–Maryfield, by Elusive Quality. ($200,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Al Rashid Stables, LLC, B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (KY), T-Juan Carlos Avila, J-Edgard J. Zayas, $24,000.
|4—
|Princess Betty, f, 4, Khozan–Henny Betty, by Henny Hughes. O-Rancho Alegre, B-Brent Fernung, Crystal Fernung &Eugene P Cahalan (FL), $9,400.
|2—
|Heiressindy, f, 4, Take Charge Indy–Bridled Heiress, by Wildcat Heir. O-My Purple Haze Stables, B-Purple Haze Stable (FL), $4,700.
|Winning Time: 1:37 3/5 (ft)
|GG, 9TH, ALW, $41,542, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 1-16.
|5—
|SING IN THE WIND, m, 6, Sought After–Sing for Gold, by Candi’s Gold. O-Johnny Taboada, B-Daehling Ranch LLC (CA), T-Isidro Tamayo, J-Catalino Martinez, $24,180.
|*6—
|Trina, m, 5, Peppered Cat–Siberian Song, by Siberian Summer. O-Johnny Taboada, B-Daehling Ranch LLC (CA), $8,060.
|2—
|Ixtapa’s Finest, m, 5, Temple City–Zippin Along, by City Zip. ($2,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Chris Carpenter, B-Linn Davis Living Trust (KY), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:04 2/5 (ft)
|***Dr Wysong finished second but was disqualified and placed fifth.
|GG, 8TH, ALW, $41,434, 4YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 1-17.
|1—
|SLAM DUNK SERMON, g, 4, Rousing Sermon–Royal Grand Slam, by Grand Slam. O-Williams, Mr and Mrs Larry D, B-Mr & Mrs Larry D Williams (CA), T-Steven Specht, J-Frank T. Alvarado, $24,180.
|4—
|In Our A, g, 5, Idiot Proof–Onefunsonofagun, by Decarchy. O-KMN Racing LLC and Victory Rose Thoroughbreds, Inc, B-Victory Rose Thoroughbreds & kmn racing (CA), $8,060.
|5—
|Makah Lane, g, 5, Atta Boy Roy–Dark Diva, by Majesterian. ($6,000 ’17 WASAUG). O-Nancy J McPhee, B-Carnation Racing Stables, Inc & Ron Crockett, Inc (WA), $3,720.
|Winning Time: 1:03 2/5 (ft)
|HOU, 5TH, AOC, $37,000, 3YO, F, 1MT, 1-16.
|8—
|BECCA’S ROCKET, f, 3, Orb–Idoitmyway, by Unbridled’s Song. ($47,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Norman, Mark and Norman Stables LLC, B-Machmer Hall (KY), T-Scott Gelner, J-Floyd Wethey, Jr., $21,960.
|9—
|Paydiem, f, 3, Carpe Diem–Lotta Lovin, by Repent. ($50,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Sherman, Sam and Middleton, John, B-Candy Meadows LLC (KY), $7,320.
|1—
|Modified, f, 3, Tapiture–Modify, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds (KY), $4,026.
|Winning Time: 1:39 (fm)
|TP, 7TH, ALW, $35,946, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-16.
|7—
|BE NIMBLE, m, 5, The Factor–Cat Dance, by Forest Wildcat. O-William S Patterson, B-Patterson Bloodstock & Patterson andCompany (KY), T-Timothy E. Hamm, J-Gerardo Corrales, $21,600.
|6—
|Ria Munk, m, 6, Paynter–Alpha Mama, by Unbridled’s Song. ($165,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Lo Hi Stable and Drown, Jeff, B-Camas Park Stud (KY), $7,200.
|3—
|Majestic Blend, f, 4, Majesticperfection–Decennial, by Trippi. O-Martin, Perry and Martin, Denise, B-Perry Martin & Denise Martin (KY), $3,600.
|Winning Time: 1:38 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $29,000, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 1-16.
|5—
|SHAMELESS RISK, g, 4, Limehouse–Color Vision, by Noonmark. O-Brown, Nicole and Brown, Ronney W, B-Ronney W Brown & Nicole Freeland (WV), T-Ronney W. Brown, J-Denis Araujo, $17,400.
|4—
|Rocket Appeal, g, 4, Officer Rocket (GB)–Little Miss Kisses, by B L’s Appeal. O-Lester Thornton, Jr, B-Bybee Road Farm (WV), $5,800.
|1—
|Lufty’s Kisses, g, 4, Luftikus–Lemon Drop Chick, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $2,900.
|Winning Time: 1:20 3/5 (ft)
|TAM, 8TH, ALW, $21,500, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 1-17.
|4—
|THRESHOLD, c, 4, Karakontie (JPN)–Shyama, by Henrythenavigator. O-Gabe Grossberg, B-Mr & Mrs Gabe Grossberg (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Antonio A. Gallardo, $12,470.
|6—
|Recorder, g, 4, Court Vision–Sheza Rounder, by Star Dabbler. ($13,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Richard Lueck, B-Noelle P Ramsey (KY), $4,300.
|1—
|Allgorilla, g, 4, Algorithms–Detach, by Unbridled. ($10,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Dennis J Manning, B-Adele B Dilschneider (KY), $2,150.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (fm)
