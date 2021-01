North American Allowance Results Jan. 18

LRL, 7TH, ALW, $44,450, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-18.

10—

REDEEM EDDIE, g, 4, Redeemed–She’s Achance, by American Chance. ($60,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Besecker, Joseph E and Imaginary Stables, B-Joan Everett & W Dale Everett (MD), T-Andrew L. Simoff, J-Alex Cintron, $19,950.

9—

Seven On the Rocks, g, 5, Rock Slide–Seven Days, by Quiet American. O-William A Campbell, B-William Campbell (MD), $7,350.

8—

Bernie’s On Fire, g, 4, Friesan Fire–River Angel, by Congaree. O-Bayne, Jr, William B and Super C Racing Inc, B-William Bayne (MD), $3,850.