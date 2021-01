North American Allowance Results Jan. 2

AQU, 3RD, ALW, $82,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-2.

6—

MONEY RIDE, c, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Conquestadory, by Speightstown. ($5,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Cal-Ram Racing LLC, B-Global Thoroughbreds (KY), T-Michael Miceli, J-Eric Cancel, $45,100.

5—

Instinctive Rhythm, g, 4, Tapiture–All About My Girls, by Distorted Humor. ($100,000 ’17 KEENOV; $125,000 ’18 KEESEP; $350,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, R A Hill Stable, Delfiner, Marvin and Sandbrook, William, B-Hunter Valley Farm (KY), $16,400.

1—

Took Charge, c, 4, Take Charge Indy–Charlie’s Legacy, by Indian Charlie. O-Pantofel Stable, LLC, Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary, B-Wachtel Stable (KY), $9,840.