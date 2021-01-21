North American Allowance Results Jan. 21

|AQU, 7TH, ALW, $82,000, 4YO/UP, 7F, 1-21.
|1—
|MORE GRAYTFUL, g, 4, Graydar–More Than Beauty, by More Than Ready. O-Gasaway, Brent and Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC, B-Twin Creeks Farm (NY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Manuel Franco, $45,100.
|4—
|Bustin Shout, g, 5, Bustin Stones–Lucy Dubai, by E Dubai. O-Roddy J Valente, B-Roddy Valente (NY), $16,400.
|5—
|Morning Breez, g, 6, Morning Line–Tico Breeze, by Carson City. ($62,000 ’15 FTNOCT; $65,000 ’16 FTNAUG). O-Charles Hallas, B-Hart Farm & Rhapsody Farm (NY), $9,840.
|Winning Time: 1:25 (ft)
|FG, 5TH, ALW, $51,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 1-21.
|1—
|LUCKY ARTIE, f, 4, Artie Schiller–Biduadeau, by A. P. Delta. O-Sturges J Ducoing, B-Valene Farms, LLC (LA), T-Sturges J. Ducoing, J-James Graham, $30,600.
|10—
|Star Prado, f, 4, Star Guitar–P J Prado, by El Prado (IRE). ($9,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Wayne T Davis, B-Channon Farm, LLC & Mary K Grum (LA), $10,200.
|8—
|Ronnie’s Peso, f, 4, Afleet Alex–Queen Peso, by My Friend Max. O-Schwandt, Michael and Schwandt, Elizabeth, B-Logan Trotter (LA), $5,610.
|Winning Time: 1:06 (ft)
|FG, 7TH, AOC, $51,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-21.
|6—
|COLTONATOR, g, 5, Congrats–Victorina, by Delaware Township. ($40,000 ’16 KEENOV; $105,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Tamaroak Partners LLC, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY), T-Gregory D. Foley, J-Mitchell Murrill, $30,600.
|3—
|Mister K, g, 4, Kantharos–Goodgollymissdolly, by Pleasant Tap. ($30,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $70,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Marie Bates (FL), $10,200.
|1—
|Man of Honor, c, 4, Curlin–Beyondallboundarys, by Saint Liam. O-Roussel, III, Louie and Lamarque, Ronald, B-Louie J Roussel III (KY), $5,610.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|FG, 9TH, ALW, $51,000, 4YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 1-21.
|7—
|LUCK OF THE DRAW, g, 5, Lookin At Lucky–Queen of War, by War Front. ($32,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Ten Strike Racing, B-LA Bred Equine Enterprises (LA), T-Matt A. Shirer, J-Colby J. Hernandez, $30,600.
|1—
|Joemo, g, 5, Cameo Appearance–Up We Go, by Waquoit. ($2,200 ’17 ESLYRL). O-Winalot Racing, LLC, B-J Adcock & Hume Wornall (LA), $10,200.
|6—
|City Park, g, 4, Temple City–American Kitty, by Tale of the Cat. O-Diamond Racing, Inc, B-Warran Harang (LA), $5,610.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (ft)
|CT, 3RD, AOC, $32,000, 4YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 1-20.
|3—
|SAGEBRUSH, g, 6, Fiber Sonde–Remy Doodles, by Grand Slam. O-Grams Racing Stable LLC, B-Timothy C Grams & Judith A Grams (WV), T-Timothy C. Grams, J-Fredy Peltroche, $19,125.
|2—
|Aaron’s Tap, g, 7, Northern Afleet–Tapforaly, by Pleasant Tap. O-Smart Angle LLP, B-A B Bloodstock (WV), $6,375.
|5—
|Fiber and Emily, g, 6, Fiber Sonde–Crafty Emily, by Crafty Friend. O-William Earl Atkins, B-William Atkins (WV), $3,188.
|Winning Time: :52 (ft)
|PEN, 5TH, ALW, $31,360, 3YO, 6F, 1-20.
|4—
|MEET ME AT MUNDIS, g, 3, Competitive Edge–Magic Ten, by Rock Hard Ten. O-Siedler, Craig and Simoff, Andrew L, B-Siedler & Simoff (PA), T-Andrew L. Simoff, J-Inoel Beato, $20,160.
|5—
|Indian Lake, g, 3, Daredevil–Stormy Situation, by Stormy Atlantic. ($5,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Gap View Stables and Jagger Inc, B-Serendipity Farm (KY), $5,600.
|2—
|Zertz, c, 3, Super Saver–Capar Girl, by Munnings. ($60,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Joseph E Besecker, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|DED, 7TH, ALW, $31,000, 3YO, 7F, 1-21.
|5—
|SERMONONTHEMOUNT, c, 3, Tale of Ekati–Perfect Nodouble, by Perfect Soul (IRE). ($3,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $3,500 2020 TEXSUM). O-Kevin Shane Porter, B-Charles Fipke (KY), T-Tim Dixon, J-Emanuel Nieves, $18,600.
|1—
|Tapped to the Max, g, 3, Tapiture–Unbridled Harlan, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Dennis Malone, B-Denis Malone (KY), $6,200.
|6—
|Dried Pepper, g, 3, Govenor Charlie–Unbridled Meeting, by Red Bullet. ($19,500 ’19 ARZNOV). O-Janice Krueger, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), $3,410.
|Winning Time: 1:28 (ft)
|CT, 6TH, ALW, $30,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 1-20.
|7—
|BRIDGING THE GAP, m, 5, Fiber Sonde–Seetsang, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-John D McKee, B-Don E Cain (KY), T-John D. McKee, J-Reshawn Latchman, $18,000.
|3—
|Campy Cash, f, 4, Race Day–Cash Reserve, by Distorted Humor. ($42,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Vince Campanella, B-John B Penn (FL), $6,000.
|6—
|My Lovely Girl, f, 4, Poseidon’s Warrior–Orlyana Queen, by Kafwain. O-Analia R Larrosa, B-Orlyana Farm (FL), $3,000.
|Winning Time: 1:21 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 1-20.
|1—
|GOODLUCKCHUCK, g, 5, Big Picture–Grand Scheme, by Boundary. O-Michael L Overfelt, B-Heidi Overfelt (VA), T-W. Robert Bailes, J-Keimar Trotman, $17,250.
|6—
|V. I. P. Ticket, h, 5, Windsor Castle–Touring Hong Kong, by Cherokee’s Boy. O-ARD Racing Stables, B-Dr Alexandro Rubim Dias (MD), $5,750.
|2—
|Itgot Grandma, g, 5, Congrats–Gottcha Last, by Pleasant Tap. O-Armonte Craig, B-Centaur Farms, Inc (KY), $2,875.
|Winning Time: 1:49 1/5 (ft)
|CT, 4TH, ALW, $28,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 1-20.
|7—
|BRONZE DIVA, f, 4, Bandbox–She’s a Lady Cat, by Came Home. O-Melinda B Golden, B-maurice f casey III (WV), T-Stacey R. Viands, J-Jose Montano, $16,725.
|6—
|Katalima, f, 4, Limehouse–Karate Kat, by Eastover Court. O-O’Sullivan Farms LLC, B-O’Sullivan Farms LLC (WV), $5,575.
|1—
|My Emmally, f, 4, Charitable Man–Naturally, by Thunder Gulch. O-Kolb Racing Stable, B-Nancy Jo Kolb (WV), $2,788.
|Winning Time: 1:22 (ft)
Leave a Reply