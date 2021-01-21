North American Allowance Results Jan. 21

FG, 9TH, ALW, $51,000, 4YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 1-21.

7—

LUCK OF THE DRAW, g, 5, Lookin At Lucky–Queen of War, by War Front. ($32,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Ten Strike Racing, B-LA Bred Equine Enterprises (LA), T-Matt A. Shirer, J-Colby J. Hernandez, $30,600.

1—

Joemo, g, 5, Cameo Appearance–Up We Go, by Waquoit. ($2,200 ’17 ESLYRL). O-Winalot Racing, LLC, B-J Adcock & Hume Wornall (LA), $10,200.

6—

City Park, g, 4, Temple City–American Kitty, by Tale of the Cat. O-Diamond Racing, Inc, B-Warran Harang (LA), $5,610.