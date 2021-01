North American Allowance Results Jan. 23

LRL, 8TH, AOC, $52,470, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 1-23.

5—

DIXIE DRAWL, g, 5, Done Talking–Golden Pleasant, by Touch Gold. O-Mopo Racing, B-F G Smith Sr (SC), T-Dale Capuano, J-Jorge Ruiz, $25,650.

1—

Plot the Dots, c, 4, Uncle Mo–Lady of Gold, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD), $12,285.

3—

Closer Look, g, 5, Take Charge Indy–Willa On the Move, by Two Punch. ($40,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-PR Racing, B-Marathon Farms Inc (MD), $6,435.