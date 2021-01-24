North American Allowance Results Jan. 24

|OP, 7TH, ALW, $85,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-24.
|8—
|HIDDEN SCROLL, h, 5, Hard Spun–Sheba Queen, by Empire Maker. ($525,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Marc Detampel, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $51,000.
|4—
|Royal Daaher, h, 5, Daaher–Royal Taat (NZ), by Faltaat. O-Doubledown Stables, Inc, B-Doubledown Stables Inc (FL), $17,000.
|9—
|Ancient Warrior, c, 4, Constitution–Wellington Beauty, by Forestry. O-Al Graziani, B-Al Graziani (KY), $8,500.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (my)
|OP, 8TH, ALW, $84,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 1-24.
|4—
|ABROGATE, f, 3, Outwork–Hot Coffee, by Burning Roma. ($75,000 ’18 KEENOV; $270,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Lieblong, Alex and JoAnn, B-Sandra Sexton & Silver Fern Farm (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $50,400.
|6—
|Southern Grayce, f, 3, Liam’s Map–She Be Keene, by Posse. ($70,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $170,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-4 G Racing, LLC, Gasaway, Lance and Gasaway, Clint, B-Nancy Mazzoni (KY), $16,800.
|3—
|Inject, f, 3, Frosted–Appealing Zophie, by Successful Appeal. ($390,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Louis Wright, B-My Meadowview LLC (KY), $8,400.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (my)
|AQU, 6TH, ALW, $72,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-24.
|3—
|IMPAZIBLE DONNA, f, 4, Mission Impazible–Pink Lollipops, by Silver Deputy. O-Flying P Stable, B-Twin Creeks Farm (NY), T-Bruce N. Levine, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $39,600.
|5—
|Wailin Josie, m, 5, Central Banker–Elusive Jozi, by Johannesburg. O-Seacoast Thoroughbreds of N E, B-Seacoast Thoroughbreds of New England (NY), $14,400.
|4—
|Eloquent Speaker, f, 4, Flatter–Spoken Not Broken, by Broken Vow. ($100,000 ’18 FTNAUG; $200,000 2020 KEEHRA). O-Mitola, Anthony, White Owl Stable, Drown, Jeff and Mitola, Stephen, B-Fred W Hertrich III & John D Fielding (NY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (ft)
|LRL, 8TH, AOC, $51,371, 4YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 1-24.
|6—
|ALWAYS SUNSHINE, g, 9, West Acre–Sunny Again, by Awesome Again. O-Stonehedge LLC, B-Gilbert G Campbell (FL), T-Edward T. Allard, J-Carol Cedeno, $26,790.
|5—
|Stroll Smokin, g, 6, Stroll–Glackety, by Smoke Glacken. O-No Guts No Glory Farm and Lucky 7 Stables, B-Barak Farm (MD), $12,831.
|1—
|Awesome D J, g, 5, Awesome Again–High Definition, by Richter Scale. ($35,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Maria V Corrales, B-Adena Springs & Mr & Mrs Richard S Kaster (KY), $5,170.
|Winning Time: 1:02 4/5 (ft)
|LRL, 7TH, AOC, $50,442, 3YO, F, 5 1/2F, 1-24.
|5—
|PROPER ATTIRE, f, 3, Imagining–Inspired Say Eye, by Two Punch. ($1,000 ’18 FTMDEC; $26,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Bird Mobberley LLC, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman (MD), T-John E. Salzman, Jr., J-Charlie Marquez, $31,122.
|1—
|Kewpie Doll, f, 3, Street Boss–Burning Faith, by Cat Thief. ($7,500 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Maxis Stable, B-Allen Poindexter & Kevin Welsh (KY), $8,820.
|3—
|Lambeau Lady, f, 3, Twirling Candy–Margarita Friday, by Johannesburg. ($100,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Madaket Stables LLC and Farr, Paul, B-John Eaton & Steve Laymon (KY), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:04 1/5 (ft)
|LRL, 4TH, ALW, $49,388, 4YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 1-24.
|5—
|ZIGGY MON, g, 5, Verrazano–Little Green Light, by Smarty Jones. ($29,000 2019 OBSJAN). O-Rising Sun Racing Stables, Inc, B-Crossed Sabres Farm LLC (KY), T-Claudio A. Gonzalez, J-J. D. Acosta, $23,940.
|4—
|Abuelo Paps, c, 4, Shanghai Bobby–Beautiful Lu, by Gone West. ($35,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Raul DelValle, B-Marathon Farms Inc (MD), $11,739.
|1—
|Russeldoingthings, g, 4, Golden Lad–Corinnaise, by Corinthian. ($20,000 ’18 FTMOCT; $175,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Dubb, Michael, Simon, David and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Classic Thoroughbred XII (MD), $6,149.
|Winning Time: 1:03 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 10TH, AOC, $48,900, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 1-24.
|7—
|RICHIES GREAT GIRL, f, 4, Greatness–Bay Point Countess, by Bernstein. O-Ravin, Richard and Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Richard Ravin (FL), T-Larry Rivelli, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $31,300.
|9—
|Awsum Roar, m, 7, In Summation–City Roar, by Carson City. O-Imaginary Stables, Mairone, Louis and Pinto, Carmen, B-Thomas Moore (NY), $8,800.
|10—
|My Sassy Sarah, f, 4, Summer Front–Sarah’s Pleasure, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Lawrence Goichman, B-Larry Goichman (NY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: :56 2/5 (fm)
|FG, 6TH, AOC, $46,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 1-24.
|3—
|FREDA’S SMOOTH AIR, m, 6, Smooth Air–Julia’s Child, by d’Accord. O-Crusaders Stable LLC, B-W J Cameron (LA), T-Ron Faucheux, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $27,600.
|7—
|Lookout Mountain, m, 9, Any Given Saturday–Night Diamond, by Valid Expectations. O-Oakwood Stables Inc, B-Tigertail Ranch (LA), $9,200.
|10—
|Crimson Feline, m, 8, Lion Tamer–Red Nile, by Placid Fund. O-Corale A Richards, B-Corale A Richards & Rose Griffith (LA), $5,060.
|Winning Time: 1:46 4/5 (ft)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $44,900, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-24.
|1—
|ROYAL MEGHAN, f, 4, Uncaptured–Royal Sighting, by Rahy. ($62,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Lowwood Farm, LLC and Abreu, Fernando, B-Ocala Stud (FL), T-Fernando Abreu, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $28,900.
|3—
|Bargainaire, m, 5, Super Saver–A to the Croft, by Menifee. O-Christine Wasilewski, B-Koolmen Racing Stables LLC (KY), $8,400.
|6—
|Addilyn, f, 4, Palace Malice–Moon Philly, by Malibu Moon. ($20,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Briannjenn Racing LLC, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), $4,000.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (ft)
|GG, 8TH, ALW, $42,100, 4YO/UP, 1M, 1-24.
|3—
|CLAIM OF PASSION, g, 5, Acclamation–Passionate, by Vronsky. O-The Ellwood Johnston Trust, Thompson, Michelle and Thompson, Odes, B-Old English Rancho (CA), T-Andy Mathis, J-Kyle Frey, $24,180.
|4—
|Shadrack, g, 5, Gig Harbor–Devilinabaydress, by Tiznow. O-Ray McCanna, B-Ray McCanna (CA), $8,060.
|6—
|On Raglan Road, g, 6, Sought After–Sparks Flying, by Najran. O-Timothy Francis O’Leary, B-Francis O’Leary (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (ft)
|GG, 6TH, AOC, $40,750, 3YO, 5 1/2F, 1-23.
|5—
|BIG DUKE, c, 3, Phantom Wildcat–Time On My Hands, by Orientate. ($1,200 ’19 CTNAUG). O-Hesselein, Derrick, Munoz, Juan, Rainford, William and Williams, David, B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA), T-Sergio Ledezma, J-Kyle Frey, $24,180.
|3—
|Emma’s Dance, f, 3, Curlin to Mischief–Joyful Emma, by Tribal Rule. O-Stuart Tsujimoto, B-Stuart Tsujimoto (CA), $8,060.
|2—
|Do You Hear That, f, 3, Southern Image–Cochinero, by Comic Strip. O-Gray, Jill and Dr William T, B-Dr & Mrs William T Gray (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:04 3/5 (ft)
|GG, 9TH, ALW, $37,930, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-23.
|3—
|BABE DIDRIKSON, m, 5, Grazen–Chelcee’s Hope, by Bartok (IRE). O-Philip Paine, B-Nick Alexander (CA), T-Jose Bautista, J-Alejandro Gomez, $24,180.
|1—
|Go Big Blue Nation, f, 4, Animal Kingdom–Chelsea Road, by Speightstown. ($45,000 ’17 KEENOV; $90,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Millennium Farms & Godolphin (KY), $6,200.
|8—
|Dutch Painting (GB), f, 4, Dutch Art (GB)–Lisiere (IRE), by Excellent Art (GB). (26,000gns ’17 TATDEC; 70,000gns ’18 TATOCT; 15,000gns ’20 TATHIT). O-Charles, Ronald L. and Gordon, Samuel, B-Mrs. P. A. Cave & Cheveley Park Stud (GB), $3,720.
|Winning Time: 1:39 1/5 (ft)
|TP, 6TH, AOC, $34,951, 3YO, 6F, 1-23.
|6—
|TWIRLING MAMBA, c, 3, Twirling Candy–Bluster, by Storm Cat. O-Sexton, Sandra and Ortiz Racing Stables, LLC, B-Sandra Sexton (KY), T-John Alexander Ortiz, J-Albin Jimenez, $21,000.
|1—
|The Predicament, g, 3, Gemologist–Granby Girl, by Badge of Silver. O-Ramspring Farm and Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, B-Ramspring Farm & Clay B Patrick (KY), $7,000.
|9—
|Medicine Tail, c, 3, Kantharos–Leh She Run, by Pulpit. ($230,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-PTK, LLC, B-Highclere, Inc (KY), $3,500.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|GG, 7TH, AOC, $34,370, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-23.
|6—
|CLOCKSTRIKESTWELVE, m, 5, New Year’s Day–Timezone, by Pulpit. ($82,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Michael Rosenmayer, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), T-Jonathan Wong, J-Kyle Frey, $19,200.
|2—
|Gettin Sideways, m, 6, Grazen–Striking Point, by Thunder Gulch. O-Kelly, Glyn C and MacLennan, Anne, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $8,320.
|4—
|Novella, m, 5, Red Rocks (IRE)–Cello, by English Channel. O-Stewball Stable, Mailloux, Rick, Richter, Joan and Sherman, Steve, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $3,840.
|Winning Time: 1:38 4/5 (ft)
|TP, 7TH, ALW, $32,524, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 1-23.
|10—
|STRONG ODOR, f, 4, Strong Mandate–Tuna, by Even the Score. O-Freddy Lewis, Jr, B-Freddy Lewis Jr (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Rafael Bejarano, $19,800.
|1—
|Catch a Thrill, m, 5, City Zip–Successfully Sweet, by Successful Appeal. ($30,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Tracy Farmer, B-Dr Jerry Bilinski (KY), $6,600.
|4—
|Southern Mama, f, 4, Elusive Quality–Hy Mary Lady, by Mineshaft. O-Ennis, John and Rose Hill Farms (Ocampo), B-Mar Racing Stables Inc (KY), $3,300.
|Winning Time: 1:16 (ft)
Leave a Reply