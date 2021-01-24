North American Allowance Results Jan. 24

GG, 6TH, AOC, $40,750, 3YO, 5 1/2F, 1-23.

5—

BIG DUKE, c, 3, Phantom Wildcat–Time On My Hands, by Orientate. ($1,200 ’19 CTNAUG). O-Hesselein, Derrick, Munoz, Juan, Rainford, William and Williams, David, B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA), T-Sergio Ledezma, J-Kyle Frey, $24,180.

3—

Emma’s Dance, f, 3, Curlin to Mischief–Joyful Emma, by Tribal Rule. O-Stuart Tsujimoto, B-Stuart Tsujimoto (CA), $8,060.

2—

Do You Hear That, f, 3, Southern Image–Cochinero, by Comic Strip. O-Gray, Jill and Dr William T, B-Dr & Mrs William T Gray (CA), $4,836.