North American Allowance Results Jan. 25

MVR, 3RD, ALW, $29,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 1-25.

1—

ROCK STAR LADY, f, 3, Vertiformer–Ready to Rock, by Max’s Pal. O-Kris Nemann, B-Fred A Nemann & Kris Nemann (OH), T-Kris Nemann, J-Luan Machado, $17,400.

4—

Shez Shacked Up, f, 3, Shackleford–Lela, by Trippi. O-Danielle Agnello, B-T/C Stable, LLC (OH), $5,800.

3—

A Smile a Day, f, 3, Itsmyluckyday–Sara’s Smile, by Tale of the Cat. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-R Gorham & Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), $2,900.