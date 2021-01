North American Allowance Results Jan. 27

MVR, 1ST, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-27.

1—

KIST, f, 4, Overanalyze–Kissy Suzuki, by Summer Bird. O-Kromer, Gail and Heyman, Eric J, B-Gail Kromer & Eric Heyman (OH), T-Richard Zielinski, J-T. D. Houghton, $17,400.

5—

Gertie Cat, m, 6, Tale of the Cat–Thus, by Tiznow. O-Khadeem Galloway, B-K C Garrett Farm (OH), $5,800.

4—

High Cupper, m, 6, Kettle Corn–Everybody Lies, by Yes It’s True. O-Sebastian Gonzalez, B-Joe R Cowles & Emily Cowles (OH), $2,900.