North American Allowance Results Jan. 3

SA, 9TH, AOC, $73,740, 4YO/UP, 6FT, 1-2.

2—

GHOUL (BRZ), g, 6, Put It Back–Perfect Friday (ARG), by Pure Prize. O-Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary, B-Haras Santa Maria de Araras (BRZ), T-Peter Miller, J-Joel Rosario, $39,000.

3—

Ultimate Bango, g, 6, Uh Oh Bango–Ultimate Summer, by Cee’s Tizzy. O-Branch, William, Buster, Jr, William C and Cohen, Mark, B-Mitchell Dutko & Bob Abrams (CA), $16,900.

5—

Brandothebartender, g, 8, Tribal Rule–Frysland, by Stravinsky. O-Flawless Racing, Flanagan, Brian and Jarvis, Michael, B-John R Haagsma & Wesley Ward (CA), $10,140.