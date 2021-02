North American Allowance Results Jan. 31

AQU, 7TH, AOC, $74,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-31.

7—

ELEGANT ZIP, m, 5, Run Away and Hide–Elegant Finish, by Speightstown. O-Donk, David G, Carney, Sean, McMahon, Michael J and Copper Beech Stables LLC, B-Spruce Lane Farm, et al (NY), T-David G. Donk, J-Pablo Morales, $40,700.

5—

Miss Jimmy, m, 5, Colonel John–Smart Eyes, by Midas Eyes. O-McDonough, Ann and Least, Laurel A, B-Laurel Least & Gabriel McDonough (NY), $14,800.

1—

Ruvies in Time, m, 5, The Factor–Hollywood Redhead, by Tapit. ($95,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Clear Stars Stable and Schosberg, Richard E, B-Mashnee Stables LLC & Steve Schuster (NY), $8,880.