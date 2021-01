North American Allowance Results Jan. 5

MVR, 5TH, ALW, $35,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 1-5.

7—

GOING WITH STYLE, g, 5, Overanalyze–Kellys on a Mishon, by Equality. O-Watershed Racing LLC, B-Watershed Bloodstock LLC (OH), T-Terry R. Young, J-Sonny Leon, $21,300.

3—

Midnight Mikey, g, 6, Dark Kestrel–Buckler, by Concerto. O-Ruberto Racing Stable, Inc, B-Mr & Mrs Louis V Ruberto Jr (OH), $7,100.

4—

Nick Can Fix, g, 8, Majestic Warrior–Carly’s City, by Carson City. ($60,000 ’14 FTKOCT). O-Mark Yagour, Inc, B-Langsem Farm, Inc (OH), $3,550.