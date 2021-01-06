North American Allowance Results Jan. 6

DED, 2ND, ALW, $31,000, 3YO, F, 5F, 1-6.

EVEN PANDURA, f, 3, Time to Get Even–Pandura, by Midnight Lute. ($7,000 ’19 ARZNOV). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), T-Joel Berndt, J-Ry Eikleberry, $18,600.

Anothersunnyday, f, 3, Sungold–Mystical Molly, by Forest Grove. (C$19,000 ’19 BRCSEP). O-Peter Redekop B C, Ltd, B-Elton H Gunther (BC), $6,200.

Reason Why, f, 3, Run Away and Hide–Seamless, by Arch. ($5,500 ’19 KEEJAN). O-Maggi Moss, B-Ron Kirk, John Bates & Michael Riordan (KY), $3,410.