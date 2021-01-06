North American Allowance Results Jan. 6

|FG, 7TH, AOC, $51,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 1-6.
|5—
|WARRIOR’S MAP, c, 4, Liam’s Map–Warrior Maid, by Holy Bull. O-Russell Welch, B-Russell Welch (KY), T-J. Larry Jones, J-Jose Riquelme, $30,600.
|2—
|Extraordinary, g, 4, Speightstown–Fiftyshadesofhay, by Pulpit. ($750,000 ’18 KEESEP; $107,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Keith Plaisance, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $10,200.
|4—
|Guided Missile, c, 4, Tapit–Pussyfoot, by Tiznow. O-West, Gary and West, Mary, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $5,610.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|FG, 6TH, AOC, $47,000, 4YO/UP, A5 1/2FT, 1-6.
|1—
|BORN GREAT, g, 5, Scat Daddy–Funfair, by More Than Ready. ($260,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Detampel, Marc and Galvin, Fergus, B-Glenvale Stud (KY), T-Brendan P. Walsh, J-Adam Beschizza, $28,200.
|2—
|Seven Scents, g, 5, Goldencents–Forever Vow, by Broken Vow. ($38,000 ’16 KEENOV; $70,000 ’17 KEESEP; $40,000 2018 BES2YO). O-Dart, Gwendolyn, Dart, Ronald and Desormeaux, J Keith, B-FPF LLC (KY), $9,400.
|3—
|Its a Wrap, g, 4, Twirling Candy–In Kelly’s Defense, by First Defence. ($83,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Richard J Emmett, B-Castlepark Farm, LLC & Breffni Farm (KY), $5,170.
|Winning Time: 1:04 4/5 (fm)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $40,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 1-6.
|8—
|SUPERFECTO, c, 4, Constitution–American Angel, by Ghostzapper. O-Irving M Cowan, B-Irving Cowan (KY), T-Ralph E. Nicks, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $24,000.
|5—
|Ashaar, c, 4, Into Mischief–Well Spring, by Coronado’s Quest. ($650,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Shadwell Stable, B-Colts Neck Stables (KY), $8,400.
|6—
|Target Tales, g, 4, Trappe Shot–Tales Twice Told, by Cherokee Run. O-Holly Crest Farm, B-Holly Crest Farm (NJ), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:35 1/5 (ft)
|GP, 6TH, ALW, $40,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 1-6.
|4—
|COREY, f, 3, First Samurai–Gospel Girl, by Holy Bull. ($150,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Wonder Stables and LaPenta, Robert V, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Luis Saez, $24,000.
|6—
|Foolish Heart, f, 3, Chitu–R Crown Royalty, by Wildcat Heir. O-CCF Racing Stable, LLC, B-Clark Freeman (FL), $8,800.
|5—
|Battle Cry, f, 3, Prospective–Fort Carillon, by Runaway Groom. O-Amalio Ruiz-Lozano, B-Amalio Ruiz Lozano (FL), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:12 (ft)
|DED, 8TH, ALW, $36,000, 4YO/UP, 5F, 1-6.
|7—
|BAYOU BODE, g, 6, Bodemeister–Dancing Deer, by Deerhound. O-Dale White, Sr, B-Circle H Farms (LA), T-Dale White, Sr., J-Thomas L. Pompell, $21,600.
|4—
|Alluring Actor, g, 6, Mass Media–Imanactress, by Leestown. O-BMS Racing Stable (Sarah Delany) and 4 G Racing, LLC, B-Maxie Wayne Kitchings Jr (LA), $7,200.
|3—
|Hail State, g, 4, Quality Road–Lady o’ War, by Leestown. O-World War IV Racing, B-World War IV Racing (LA), $3,960.
|Winning Time: 1:00 (ft)
|DED, 2ND, ALW, $31,000, 3YO, F, 5F, 1-6.
|7—
|EVEN PANDURA, f, 3, Time to Get Even–Pandura, by Midnight Lute. ($7,000 ’19 ARZNOV). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), T-Joel Berndt, J-Ry Eikleberry, $18,600.
|4—
|Anothersunnyday, f, 3, Sungold–Mystical Molly, by Forest Grove. (C$19,000 ’19 BRCSEP). O-Peter Redekop B C, Ltd, B-Elton H Gunther (BC), $6,200.
|8—
|Reason Why, f, 3, Run Away and Hide–Seamless, by Arch. ($5,500 ’19 KEEJAN). O-Maggi Moss, B-Ron Kirk, John Bates & Michael Riordan (KY), $3,410.
|Winning Time: 1:00 1/5 (ft)
|MVR, 8TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-6.
|8—
|JUSTA COWGIRL, m, 5, Western Pride–Senorita’s Secrets, by Sea of Secrets. O-Poole, Joseph M and McCall, Richard H, B-Troy J Gayheart (OH), T-Joseph M. Poole, J-Agustin Bracho, $17,400.
|5—
|Sarah Jane, m, 5, Music City–Hebrew Song, by Dixie Union. O-C Louis Bates, B-Ron Bates Racing Stables LLC (OH), $5,800.
|3—
|Lexy Anna, f, 4, Professor Fate–Miss Posse, by Posse. O-Susan D Yoder, B-Lori Yoder (OH), $2,900.
|Winning Time: 1:15 1/5 (ft)
|MVR, 6TH, ALW, $21,200, 3YO/UP, 1M, 1-6.
|6—
|HEZA HANDFUL, h, 5, Into Mischief–Heywards Park, by Tiznow. ($70,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Matthew Kosco, B-Arturo Vargas (KY), T-Jevon D. Crumley, J-Ashley L. Kauffman, $12,720.
|5—
|Charcoal, g, 5, English Channel–Rose of Aran, by Van Nistelrooy. O-Ron Dowdy, B-Ron Dowdy (KY), $4,240.
|9—
|Tom, g, 5, Maclean’s Music–Quick Temper, by A.P. Indy. ($190,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Spry Family Farm, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc & Stretch Run Ventures, LLC (KY), $2,120.
|Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (ft)
Leave a Reply