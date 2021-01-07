North American Allowance Results Jan. 7

TUP, 2ND, ALW, $17,500, 4YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 1-7.

5—

RAMBLIN’ MAN, g, 6, Uh Oh Bango–Double Punch, by Two Punch. O-Kevin R Owens, B-Kevin R Owens (AZ), T-R. Kory Owens, J-Glenn W. Corbett, $10,850.

6—

Thegloryisallmine, g, 6, Mineshaft–Ashley’s Glory, by Honour and Glory. O-H and E Ranch, Inc, B-H & E Ranch (AZ), $3,500.

2 (DH) —

Wake Up Call, g, 4, Uh Oh Bango–Mystery Me, by Bwana Charlie. O-Triple AAA Ranch, B-Triple Aaa Ranch (AZ), $1,313.

4 (DH) —

Dynamic Ruler, g, 7, Creative Cause–Exclusive Rosette, by Ecliptical. ($19,500 2016 FTMMAY). O-Edward Hindman, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $1,312.