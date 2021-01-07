North American Allowance Results Jan. 7

|AQU, 7TH, AOC, $81,840, 4YO/UP, 1M, 1-7.
|4—
|LIL COMMISSIONER, g, 6, Field Commission–Petite Riviere, by Sligo Bay (IRE). O-Goldfarb, Sanford J and Kahn, Alan, B-Edward Seltzer & Krista Seltzer (FL), T-Rob Atras, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $48,400.
|1—
|Rock On Luke, g, 4, Conveyance–Slammin Beauty, by Grand Slam. ($7,500 ’18 KEEJAN). O-Jennifer M Truehart, B-Samuel Santiago (KY), $17,600.
|6—
|Someday Jones, h, 8, Smarty Jones–Last Toots, by Concern. O-Paradise Farms Corp and Staudacher, David, B-Patricia L Chapman (PA), $10,560.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (ft)
|AQU, 2ND, AOC, $74,000, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 1-7.
|1—
|JEMOGRAPHY, g, 5, Big Brown–Liza Lu, by Menifee. ($22,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-Golden Goose Enterprise (NY), T-Mark A. Hennig, J-Dylan Davis, $40,700.
|4—
|Scilly Cay, c, 4, Fed Biz–French Satin, by French Deputy. O-Alpha Delta Stables, B-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC (NY), $14,800.
|6—
|The Caretaker, h, 7, Speightstown–Safety Net, by A.P. Indy. O-Roger B Sterling, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $8,880.
|Winning Time: 1:18 (ft)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $49,900, 4YO/UP, 5FT, 1-7.
|5—
|YES I AM FREE, g, 5, Uncaptured–Yes It’s Valid, by Yes It’s True. ($135,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Gary Barber, B-Sherry R Mansfield & Kenneth HDavis (FL), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $31,900.
|3—
|Dare Day, g, 5, Can the Man–Atlantic Zip, by Stormy Atlantic. ($15,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $25,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Ron Paolucci Racing, LLC, B-Daniel J Yates & Patricia J Yates (OH), $9,450.
|4—
|Mo Maverick, g, 7, Uncle Mo–Lemon Splendor, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($200,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Michael Dubb, B-Gentry Stable (NY), $4,500.
|Winning Time: :56 2/5 (fm)
|FG, 4TH, AOC, $46,560, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 1-7.
|7—
|NET A BEAR, m, 5, Awesome Bet–Edacious Reality, by Eddington. O-Lamarche, Maximo and Deltoro, Federico, B-Lora Pitre & Elaine Carroll (LA), T-Allen Landry, J-Florent Geroux, $28,800.
|1—
|Offspring, m, 5, Into Mischief–Pioneer Gal, by Pioneering. ($130,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Oak Tree Stable, B-Oak Tree Stables, LLC (LA), $9,600.
|5—
|Fort Polk, m, 5, Behindatthebar–Military Miss, by Military. O-Roe, Steve D and Patricia L, B-Spanish Cross Stable , LLC (LA), $5,280.
|Winning Time: 1:44 4/5 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, ALW, $40,000, 3YO, 6F, 1-7.
|7—
|WILLY BOI, g, 3, Uncaptured–Shining Moment, by Yes It’s True. ($40,000 2020 OBSOCT). O-Lea Farms, LLC, B-Ocala Stud & William J Terrell (FL), T-Jeff Engler, J-Corey J. Lanerie, $24,000.
|1—
|Real Talk, c, 3, Gemologist–Woodland Park, by Bernardini. ($50,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Bell Racing, LLC, B-Ocala Stud (FL), $8,400.
|2—
|Famous Gent, g, 3, First Dude–Rosie Red, by Exchange Rate. O-Trilogy Stable and Plesa, Laurie, B-Trilogy Stable & Plesa (FL), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|DED, 7TH, ALW, $36,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 1-7.
|6—
|ANDTHEBANDPLAYEDON, m, 6, Star Guitar–Feels Like Friday, by Anet. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Stewart M Madison (LA), T-Karl Broberg, J-Timothy Thornton, $21,600.
|1—
|She Wants Half, f, 4, Half Ours–Madam Bling, by War Chant. ($17,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Four Star Racing, B-Gill Frederick & Ken Cormier (LA), $7,200.
|5—
|Condesa’s Handmaid, m, 5, Speed Limit–Condesa El Prado, by El Prado (IRE). O-Brandy M Balthazar, B-William Neal Williamson Jr (LA), $3,960.
|Winning Time: :59 3/5 (ft)
|CT, 4TH, AOC, $32,000, 4YO/UP, 7F, 1-6.
|5—
|CAYENNE CREEK, g, 5, Misremembered–Hot Creek Risin’, by Bring the Heat. O-Kenneth L Brown, B-Dr & Mrs E C Lowry (WV), T-Ronney W. Brown, J-Fredy Peltroche, $19,250.
|2—
|Opera Nite, g, 6, Gattopardo–Nite Rainbow, by Evening Kris. O-Germania Farms, Inc, B-Germania Farm Inc (WV), $6,375.
|1—
|William and Mary, g, 6, Windsor Castle–Demay, by Dehere. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $3,188.
|Winning Time: 1:27 (wf)
|DED, 8TH, ALW, $31,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 1-7.
|7—
|TABIA, g, 6, Tapit–Belle of Perintown, by Dehere. ($650,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Joel Berndt, J-Ry Eikleberry, $18,600.
|9—
|Cantrell Hill, g, 5, More Than Ready–A Bit of Humor, by Distorted Humor. ($105,000 ’16 KEENOV; $535,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Maggi Moss, B-Eureka Thoroughbred Farm (KY), $6,200.
|6—
|Buxterhooter, g, 6, Afleet Alex–Amanda’s Deelite, by Proper Reality. O-Brooke Guidry, B-Jack Guggisberg (MN), $3,410.
|Winning Time: 1:40 1/5 (ft)
|CT, 9TH, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 1-6.
|2—
|PEACEFUL CHILD, f, 4, Freedom Child–Real Peaceful, by Real Quiet. O-Mike E Johnson, B-Bridget K Brown (WV), T-Michael E. Jones, Jr., J-Sunday Diaz, Jr., $16,650.
|9—
|Sonde of Music, m, 7, Fiber Sonde–Bear’slittlebeauty, by Copelan Too. O-Lee Couchenour, B-Lee Couchenhour & John Oller (WV), $5,550.
|8—
|Nice n’ Broad, m, 5, Global Force–Broad But Nice, by Seeking Daylight. O-Theresa R Ho, B-Theresa Ho (WV), $2,775.
|Winning Time: :53 2/5 (wf)
|TP, 6TH, AOC, $25,320, 3YO, 1M, 1-6.
|4—
|HUSH OF A STORM, c, 3, Creative Cause–Hush Now, by Flatter. ($60,000 ’19 FTNAUG; $75,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Joseph P Morey, Jr Revocable Trust, B-Berkshire Stud (NY), T-William E. Morey, J-Santiago Gonzalez, $11,400.
|6—
|Hard Rye Guy, c, 3, Hard Spun–La Pomme d’Amour, by Flower Alley. ($110,000 ’18 KEENOV; $125,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Bourbon Lane Stable (J Hill, M McMahon), B-Godolphin & John R Penn (KY), $7,000.
|2—
|Hoistthemainsail, c, 3, Mizzen Mast–Nikki’s Choice, by Forestry. ($25,000 ’18 KEENOV; $130,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Phoenix Ladies Syndicate, B-Aaron Sones (KY), $3,500.
|Winning Time: 1:38 (ft)
|TUP, 2ND, ALW, $17,500, 4YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 1-7.
|5—
|RAMBLIN’ MAN, g, 6, Uh Oh Bango–Double Punch, by Two Punch. O-Kevin R Owens, B-Kevin R Owens (AZ), T-R. Kory Owens, J-Glenn W. Corbett, $10,850.
|6—
|Thegloryisallmine, g, 6, Mineshaft–Ashley’s Glory, by Honour and Glory. O-H and E Ranch, Inc, B-H & E Ranch (AZ), $3,500.
|2 (DH) —
|Wake Up Call, g, 4, Uh Oh Bango–Mystery Me, by Bwana Charlie. O-Triple AAA Ranch, B-Triple Aaa Ranch (AZ), $1,313.
|4 (DH) —
|Dynamic Ruler, g, 7, Creative Cause–Exclusive Rosette, by Ecliptical. ($19,500 2016 FTMMAY). O-Edward Hindman, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $1,312.
|Winning Time: 1:03 1/5 (ft)
