North American Allowance Results Jan. 9

LRL, 4TH, AOC, $53,088, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 1-9.

ROYAL NUMBER, c, 3, Palace Malice–Hartigan, by Include. O-Johnson, R Larry and R D M Racing Stable, B-Fitzhugh, LLC (MD), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Julian Pimentel, $31,122.

Shackled Love, g, 3, Shackleford–Steady N Love, by Not for Love. O-Z W P Stable, Inc and Non Stop Stable, B-ZWP Stable & Non Stop Stable (MD), $11,466.

No One to Blame, c, 3, Blame–Treaty Oak, by War Chant. ($30,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Abbott, III, Francis, Day At The Races, LLC and Ballinger, Jim, B-China Horse Club International Limited (KY), $4,620.