North American Graded Stakes Results Jan. 16

LOUISIANA S. (G3), FG, $125,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 1-16.

6—

TITLE READY, h, 6, More Than Ready–Title Seeker, by Monarchos. O-Charles E Fipke, B-Charles Fipke (KY), T-Dallas Stewart, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $77,500.

4—

Blackberry Wine, c, 4, Oxbow–Classicism, by A.P. Indy. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $25,000.

8—

Wells Bayou, c, 4, Lookin At Lucky–Whispering Angel, by Hard Spun. ($50,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $18,000 ’18 KEESEP; $105,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Gasaway, Clint, Gasaway, Lance, Madaket Stables LLC and Wonder Stables, B-Knowles Bloodstock Inc (KY), $12,500.

Also Ran: Sonneman, Silver Prospector, Captivating Moon, Grand Luwegee.

Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)

Margins: 1 1/4, 2, HD.