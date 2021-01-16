January 17, 2021

North American Graded Stakes Results Jan. 16

LECOMTE S. (G3), FG, $200,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 1-16.
1—MIDNIGHT BOURBON, c, 3, Tiznow–Catch the Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($525,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Joseph Talamo, $122,000.
4—Proxy, c, 3, Tapit–Panty Raid, by Include. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $40,000.
10—Mandaloun, c, 3, Into Mischief–Brooch, by Empire Maker. O-Juddmonte Farms, Inc, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $20,000.
Also Ran: Santa Cruiser, Arabian Prince, Game Day Play, Regular Guy, Red N Wild.
Winning Time: 1:44 2/5 (ft)
Margins: 1, HD, 8 3/4.
Odds: 3.70, 8.90, 0.80.
 
LOUISIANA S. (G3), FG, $125,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 1-16.
6—TITLE READY, h, 6, More Than Ready–Title Seeker, by Monarchos. O-Charles E Fipke, B-Charles Fipke (KY), T-Dallas Stewart, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $77,500.
4—Blackberry Wine, c, 4, Oxbow–Classicism, by A.P. Indy. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $25,000.
8—Wells Bayou, c, 4, Lookin At Lucky–Whispering Angel, by Hard Spun. ($50,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $18,000 ’18 KEESEP; $105,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Gasaway, Clint, Gasaway, Lance, Madaket Stables LLC and Wonder Stables, B-Knowles Bloodstock Inc (KY), $12,500.
Also Ran: Sonneman, Silver Prospector, Captivating Moon, Grand Luwegee.
Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
Margins: 1 1/4, 2, HD.
Odds: 5.50, 3.10, 2.10.

