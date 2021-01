North American Graded Stakes Results Jan. 2

SHAM S. (G3), SA, $100,000, 3YO, 1M, 1-2.

5—

LIFE IS GOOD, c, 3, Into Mischief–Beach Walk, by Distorted Humor. ($525,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-CHC INC and WinStar Farm LLC, B-Gary and Mary West Stable, Inc (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Mike E. Smith, $60,000.

1—

Medina Spirit, c, 3, Protonico–Mongolian Changa, by Brilliant Speed. ($1,000 ’19 OBSJAN; $35,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Zedan Racing Stables Inc, B-Gail Rice (FL), $20,000.

3—

Parnelli, c, 3, Quality Road–Sip Sip, by Bernardini. ($500,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), $12,000.

Also Ran: Waspirant, Uncle Boogie.

Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (ft)

Margins: 3/4, 13, 6.