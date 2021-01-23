North American Graded Stakes Results Jan. 23

|PEGASUS WORLD CUP INVITATIONAL S. (G1), GP, $2,942,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 1-23.
|4—
|KNICKS GO, h, 5, Paynter–Kosmo’s Buddy, by Outflanker. ($40,000 ’16 KEENOV; $87,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Korea Racing Authority, B-Angie Moore (MD), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Joel Rosario, $1,740,000.
|5—
|Jesus’ Team, c, 4, Tapiture–Golden Memories, by Suave. ($30,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Grupo 7C Racing Stable, B-Pamela P Gartin (KY), $580,000.
|3—
|Independence Hall, c, 4, Constitution–Kalahari Cat, by Cape Town. ($100,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-WinStar Farm LLC, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC and RKV Racing, LLC, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), $290,000.
|Also Ran: Sleepy Eyes Todd, Code of Honor, Coastal Defense, Kiss Today Goodbye, Last Judgment, Math Wizard, Tax, Mr Freeze, Harpers First Ride.
|Winning Time: 1:47 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, NK, 6 1/4.
|Odds: 1.30, 11.80, 27.70.
|PEGASUS WORLD CUP TURF INVITATIONAL S. (G1), GP, $981,700, 4YO/UP, 1 3/16MT, 1-23.
|5—
|COLONEL LIAM, c, 4, Liam’s Map–Amazement, by Bernardini. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP; $1,200,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Low, Lawana L and Robert E, B-Phillips Racing Partnership (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $549,000.
|6—
|Largent, g, 5, Into Mischief–Life in Seattle, by Unbridled. ($460,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC and Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, B-Lazy Lane Farms, LLC (VA), $183,000.
|9—
|Cross Border, r, 7, English Channel–Empress Josephine, by Empire Maker. ($180,000 ’15 KEESEP; $10,000 2016 OBSJUN; $100,000 2018 FTKHRA). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Berkshire Stud & B D Gibbs (NY), $91,500.
|Also Ran: Social Paranoia, Pixelate, Next Shares, Storm the Court, Aquaphobia, Breaking the Rules, North Dakota, Say the Word, Anothertwistafate.
|Winning Time: 1:53 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 2, HF.
|Odds: 2.50, 4.20, 14.00.
|PALOS VERDES S. (G3), SA, $201,500, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-23.
|2—
|WILDMAN JACK, g, 5, Goldencents–Orientatious, by Orientate. O-Glenn Sorgenstein WC Racing Inc, B-W C Racing (KY), T-Doug F. O’Neill, J-Abel Cedillo, $120,000.
|5—
|Shashashakemeup, c, 4, Shackleford–Churchflower, by Pulpit. ($5,000 ’17 KEENOV; $45,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Tom Kagele, B-Larkspur Thoroughbreds & Darby Dan (KY), $40,000.
|1—
|Pyron, h, 5, Candy Ride (ARG)–Tapatia, by Tapit. ($15,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Ken Copenhaver, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Ax Man, Captain Scotty, Take the One O One, Shooters Shoot, Kneedeepinsnow.
|Winning Time: 1:08 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4 1/4, 1 3/4, NK.
|Odds: 5.60, 5.40, 3.70.
|INSIDE INFORMATION S. (G2), GP, $200,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 1-23.
|6—
|PACIFIC GALE, m, 6, Flat Out–Pacific Whisper, by Forestry. ($50,000 ’15 KEENOV; $24,000 ’16 OBSAUG; $72,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Tobey L Morton, B-Bally Breeders (KY), T-John C. Kimmel, J-John R. Velazquez, $120,280.
|4—
|Thissmytime, f, 4, Carpe Diem–Seraphic Too, by Southern Halo. ($140,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-Katherine S Devall (FL), $38,800.
|5—
|Piedi Bianchi, m, 6, Overanalyze–Adore You, by Tactical Cat. ($60,000 ’15 KEENOV; $80,000 ’16 KEESEP; $80,000 2017 OBSMAR). O-Oringer, Jay and Bick, Jack, B-Deann Baer & Greg Baer DVM (IN), $19,400.
|Also Ran: Cinnabunny, Dream Marie, Bronx Beauty, Sally’s Curlin, Sound Machine.
|Winning Time: 1:22 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 1, 1.
|Odds: 16.10, 2.40, 10.90.
|W. L. MCKNIGHT S. (G3), GP, $150,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/2MT, 1-23.
|7—
|TIDE OF THE SEA, h, 5, English Channel–Routine, by Empire Maker. ($80,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $87,420.
|4—
|Temple, g, 5, Temple City–Desant, by Quiet American. ($75,000 ’17 FTKTRF). O-Paradise Farms Corp, B-Mark Toothaker & Dan White (KY), $28,200.
|1—
|Doswell, g, 6, Giant’s Causeway–Ballet Pacifica, by Minardi. O-Joseph Allen LLC, B-Mr Joseph Allen LLC (KY), $14,100.
|Also Ran: Sadler’s Joy, Channel Cat, Sir Anthony, Succeedandsurpass (IRE), Clear Vision, Mirinaque (ARG), Sir Sahib, Tintoretto (GER).
|Winning Time: 2:24 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, HF, 1.
|Odds: 4.00, 7.90, 1.60.
|FRED W. HOOPER S. (G3), GP, $125,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 1-23.
|1—
|PERFORMER, h, 5, Speightstown–Protesting, by A.P. Indy. O-Phipps Stable and Claiborne Farm, B-Phipps Stable (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Joel Rosario, $75,175.
|2—
|Eye of a Jedi, g, 6, Eye of the Leopard–Sea Song’s Grace, by Elusive Quality. ($1,500 ’16 KEESEP). O-Steve Budhoo, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $24,250.
|6—
|Avant Garde, g, 4, Tonalist–Dancing Afleet, by Afleet Alex. ($7,500 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Gelfenstein Farm, B-JAR Stables (KY), $12,125.
|Also Ran: Shivaree, Phat Man, Dream Maker, Indimaaj, Haikal.
|Winning Time: 1:35 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 1 1/4, 4 3/4.
|Odds: 0.90, 13.70, 12.80.
|MARSHUA’S RIVER S. (G3), GP, $125,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 1-23.
|3—
|ZOFELLE (IRE), m, 5, Zoffany (IRE)–Height of Elegance (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). (27,000gns ’19 TATJUL). O-Heider Family Stables LLC, B-Fullbury & Minch Bloodstock (IRE), T-Brendan Walsh, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $73,625.
|10—
|Sweet Bye and Bye, m, 6, Sky Mesa–Twiggles, by Maria’s Mon. O-Joseph M Imbesi, B-Joseph Imbesi (PA), $23,750.
|1—
|Belle Laura, m, 5, Mucho Macho Man–Belle Chaussee, by Giant’s Causeway. ($32,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-GU Racing Stable, LLC, B-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing (KY), $11,875.
|Also Ran: Tuned (GB), Vigilantes Way, Evil Lyn, Niko’s Dream, Great Sister Diane, Our Bay B Ruth, Lovely La La.
|Winning Time: 1:32 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2, 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 2.80, 3.90, 9.70.
|LA PREVOYANTE S. (G3), GP, $125,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/2MT, 1-23.
|1—
|ALWAYS SHOPPING, m, 5, Awesome Again–Stopshoppingmaria, by More Than Ready. O-Repole Stable, B-Repole Stable Inc (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $72,075.
|8—
|Delta’s Kingdom, m, 5, Animal Kingdom–My Spanx, by A. P. Delta. ($85,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Maram, LLC, B-H Allen Poindexter (KY), $23,250.
|3—
|Irony of Reality, m, 6, Animal Kingdom–Battle Bridge, by Arch. O-The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD), $11,625.
|Also Ran: Sister Hanan, Heavenly Curlin, Court Return, Cambeliza, Lovely Lucky, English Affair, Cap de Creus, Traipsing, Aunt Hattie (IRE).
|Winning Time: 2:25 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3, 1 1/4, NK.
|Odds: 1.00, 8.50, 50.80.
