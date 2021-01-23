North American Graded Stakes Results Jan. 23

PEGASUS WORLD CUP TURF INVITATIONAL S. (G1), GP, $981,700, 4YO/UP, 1 3/16MT, 1-23.

COLONEL LIAM, c, 4, Liam’s Map–Amazement, by Bernardini. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP; $1,200,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Low, Lawana L and Robert E, B-Phillips Racing Partnership (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $549,000.

Largent, g, 5, Into Mischief–Life in Seattle, by Unbridled. ($460,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC and Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, B-Lazy Lane Farms, LLC (VA), $183,000.

Cross Border, r, 7, English Channel–Empress Josephine, by Empire Maker. ($180,000 ’15 KEESEP; $10,000 2016 OBSJUN; $100,000 2018 FTKHRA). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Berkshire Stud & B D Gibbs (NY), $91,500.

Also Ran: Social Paranoia, Pixelate, Next Shares, Storm the Court, Aquaphobia, Breaking the Rules, North Dakota, Say the Word, Anothertwistafate.

Winning Time: 1:53 (fm)

Margins: NK, 2, HF.