North American Graded Stakes Results Jan. 3

SANTA YNEZ S. (G2), SA, $200,500, 3YO, F, 7F, 1-3.

7—

KALYPSO, f, 3, Brody’s Cause–Malibu Cove, by Malibu Moon. ($240,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-David A Bernsen, LLC, Rockingham Ranch and Littlefield, Chad, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Joel Rosario, $120,000.

6—

Frosteria, f, 3, Frosted–Hystericalady, by Distorted Humor. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $40,000.

1—

Brilliant Cut, f, 3, Speightstown–Polish a Diamond, by The Factor. ($160,000 ’18 KEENOV; $160,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-ERJ Racing LLC, Kenney, David, Strauss, William and O’Neill, Dennis and Doug, B-McCauley Farm & Speightstown Syndicate (KY), $24,000.

Also Ran: Queengol, Nasreddine, Exotic West.

Winning Time: 1:23 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 1 3/4, 1HF, 3HF.