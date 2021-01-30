North American Graded Stakes Results Jan. 30

|HOLY BULL S. (G3), GP, $200,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 1-30.
|7—
|GREATEST HONOUR, c, 3, Tapit–Tiffany’s Honour, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Courtlandt Farms (Donald and Donna Adam), B-Courtlandt Farm (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $119,040.
|5—
|Tarantino, c, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Without Delay, by Seeking the Gold. ($610,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Golconda Stables, Siena Farm LLC and Masterson, Robert E, B-Fred W Hertrich III & John D Fielding (KY), $38,400.
|6—
|Prime Factor, c, 3, Quality Road–Haylie Brae, by Bernardini. ($900,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-CHC INC and WinStar Farm LLC, B-Two Hearts Farm LLC (KY), $19,200.
|Also Ran: Papetu, Jirafales, Sittin On Go, Awesome Gerry, Willy Boi, Amount.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (ft)
|Margins: 5 3/4, 3 3/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 2.80, 26.70, 1.10.
|SAN PASQUAL S. (G2), SA, $200,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 1-30.
|4—
|EXPRESS TRAIN, c, 4, Union Rags–I’m a Flake, by Mineshaft. ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), T-John A. Shirreffs, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $120,000.
|1—
|Tizamagician, c, 4, Tiznow–Magic Union, by Dixie Union. ($150,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-MyRacehorse and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), $40,000.
|2—
|Idol, c, 4, Curlin–Marion Ravenwood, by A.P. Indy. ($375,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Calvin Nguyen, B-My Meadowview LLC (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Zestful, King Guillermo.
|Winning Time: 1:52 (gd)
|Margins: 3 1/4, NK, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 2.60, 5.00, 1.00.
|TOBOGGAN S. (G3), AQU, $145,500, 4YO/UP, 7F, 1-30.
|5—
|AMERICAN POWER, h, 6, Power Broker–Catch the Spirit, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Goldfarb, Sanford J, Goldfarb, Irwin and Estate of Ira Davis, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), T-Rob Atras, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $82,500.
|1—
|Pete’s Play Call, g, 8, Munnings–Taft Lil Queen, by Irish Open. ($90,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Michael Dubb, B-Mr & Mrs Charles McGinnes (MD), $30,000.
|3—
|Share the Ride, g, 6, Candy Ride (ARG)–Belle of the Hall, by Graeme Hall. ($175,000 2017 FTFMAR). O-Silvino Ramirez, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Drafted, Stan the Man.
|Winning Time: 1:24 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 2 3/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 3.75, 2.65, 1.30.
|ROBERT B. LEWIS S. (G3), SA, $100,500, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 1-30.
|1—
|MEDINA SPIRIT, c, 3, Protonico–Mongolian Changa, by Brilliant Speed. ($1,000 ’19 OBSJAN; $35,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Zedan Racing Stables Inc, B-Gail Rice (FL), T-Bob Baffert, J-Abel Cedillo, $60,000.
|5—
|Roman Centurian, c, 3, Empire Maker–Spare Change, by Bernardini. ($550,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Don Alberto Stable and Qatar Racing Limited, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $20,000.
|4—
|Hot Rod Charlie, c, 3, Oxbow–Indian Miss, by Indian Charlie. ($17,000 ’19 FTKFEB; $110,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Roadrunner Racing, Boat Racing, LLC and Strauss, William, B-Edward A Cox Jr (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Spielberg, Parnelli, Wipe the Slate.
|Winning Time: 1:46 1/5 (gd)
|Margins: NK, NO, 11.
|Odds: 1.00, 11.20, 2.50.
|KITTEN’S JOY S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 3YO, 1MT, 1-30.
|1—
|CHESS’S DREAM, c, 3, Jess’s Dream–Achalaya, by Bellamy Road. ($25,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $20,000 ’19 OBSJAN). O-Dubb, Michael, Bouchey, Steven, Bethlehem Stables LLC and Bishop, Chester A, B-Loren Nichols (FL), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $61,380.
|6—
|Never Surprised, c, 3, Constitution–Tiz Dixie, by Tiznow. ($30,000 ’18 KEENOV; $200,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, B-Golden Pedigree LLC (KY), $19,800.
|3—
|Original, c, 3, Quality Road–Unforgettable, by Empire Maker. ($250,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $425,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Eric Fein, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $9,900.
|Also Ran: Sigiloso, Kentucky Pharoah, It’s a Gamble.
|Winning Time: 1:35 (fm)
|Margins: 2, NO, NO.
|Odds: 8.30, 0.30, 12.70.
|SWALE S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 3YO, 7F, 1-30.
|5—
|DRAIN THE CLOCK, c, 3, Maclean’s Music–Manki, by Arch. O-Slam Dunk Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Wonder Stables and Nentwig, Michael, B-Nick Cosato (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Edgard J. Zayas, $61,380.
|2—
|King’s Ovation, c, 3, Not This Time–Karen’s Silk, by High Cotton. ($100,000 ’18 KEENOV; $100,000 ’19 KEESEP; $200,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-West Point Thoroughbreds and Peacock Stable (Tom Hammond), B-Roxanne Martin Stable Inc (KY), $19,800.
|3—
|Ultimate Badger, c, 3, Commissioner–El Rebecca, by El Corredor. ($12,000 ’19 FTKFEB; $140,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Bakke, Jim and Isbister, Gerald, B-Erv Woolsey & Ralph Kinder (KY), $9,900.
|Also Ran: Likeable, Poppy’s Pride, By George.
|Winning Time: 1:23 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 6 1/4, 3, 2.
|Odds: 1.10, 36.10, 19.20.
|FORWARD GAL S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 3YO, F, 7F, 1-30.
|7—
|ZAAJEL, f, 3, Street Sense–Asiya, by Daaher. O-Shadwell Stable, B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Luis Saez, $60,140.
|6—
|Lady Traveler, f, 3, Quality Road–Ask the Question, by Silver Deputy. ($350,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Ballantyne, John A, Freeman, William T and Valdes, Michael, B-Hidden Brook Farm,Candy Meadows LLC&Chris Swann (KY), $19,400.
|1—
|Wholebodemeister, f, 3, Bodemeister–Wholelottashakin, by Scat Daddy. O-Sabana Farm, B-SABANA FARM (KY), $9,700.
|Also Ran: Dial to Win, Coach Jer’s Joy, Competitive Speed, Three Tipsy Chix, Queen Arella.
|Winning Time: 1:24 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 0.60, 8.90, 17.70.
|SWEETEST CHANT S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 3YO, F, 1MT, 1-30.
|5—
|WHITE FROST, f, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–Miss Frost, by Curlin. O-Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Junior Alvarado, $60,140.
|4—
|Con Lima, f, 3, Commissioner–Second Street City, by Consolidator. ($15,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Graffeo, Joseph F, Del Toro, Eric Nikolaus and Johnson, Troy, B-Lisa Kuhlmann (TX), $19,400.
|6—
|Domain Expertise, f, 3, Kitten’s Joy–Teroda, by Limehouse. ($200,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-J D Stuart, Mueller Farms, Inc &Kenneth L & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $9,700.
|Also Ran: Candace O, Honey Pants, Queen of the Green, Director’s Cut, Lionessofbrittany.
|Winning Time: 1:34 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1, 1, HF.
|Odds: 4.50, 1.30, 7.60.
