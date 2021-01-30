North American Graded Stakes Results Jan. 30

SWALE S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 3YO, 7F, 1-30.

5—

DRAIN THE CLOCK, c, 3, Maclean’s Music–Manki, by Arch. O-Slam Dunk Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Wonder Stables and Nentwig, Michael, B-Nick Cosato (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Edgard J. Zayas, $61,380.

2—

King’s Ovation, c, 3, Not This Time–Karen’s Silk, by High Cotton. ($100,000 ’18 KEENOV; $100,000 ’19 KEESEP; $200,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-West Point Thoroughbreds and Peacock Stable (Tom Hammond), B-Roxanne Martin Stable Inc (KY), $19,800.

3—

Ultimate Badger, c, 3, Commissioner–El Rebecca, by El Corredor. ($12,000 ’19 FTKFEB; $140,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Bakke, Jim and Isbister, Gerald, B-Erv Woolsey & Ralph Kinder (KY), $9,900.

Also Ran: Likeable, Poppy’s Pride, By George.

Winning Time: 1:23 1/5 (ft)

Margins: 6 1/4, 3, 2.