North American Graded Stakes Results Jan. 9

LA CANADA S. (G3), SA, $201,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 1-9.

5—

SANENUS (CHI), m, 5, Scat Daddy–Belgian Chocolate, by Tale of the Cat. O-Matriarca, B-Haras Matriarca (CHI), T-Michael McCarthy, J-Umberto Rispoli, $120,000.

6—

Miss Stormy D, m, 5, Tapizar–Miss Relentless, by Mr. Greeley. ($37,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Keith Brackpool, B-Lantern Hill Farm LLC, Phil Needham & Judy Needham (KY), $40,000.

2—

Hard Not to Love, m, 5, Hard Spun–Loving Vindication, by Vindication. ($400,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Mercedes Stables LLC, West Point Thoroughbreds, Dilworth, Scott, Ingordo, Dorothy, Ingordo, David and Mooney, F Steve, B-Anderson Farms Ont Inc (ON), $24,000.

Also Ran: Never Be Enough (GB), Fighting Mad, Proud Emma, Message.

Winning Time: 1:45 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 6, NO, 6HF.