North American Graded Stakes Results Jan. 9

|LA CANADA S. (G3), SA, $201,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 1-9.
|5—
|SANENUS (CHI), m, 5, Scat Daddy–Belgian Chocolate, by Tale of the Cat. O-Matriarca, B-Haras Matriarca (CHI), T-Michael McCarthy, J-Umberto Rispoli, $120,000.
|6—
|Miss Stormy D, m, 5, Tapizar–Miss Relentless, by Mr. Greeley. ($37,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Keith Brackpool, B-Lantern Hill Farm LLC, Phil Needham & Judy Needham (KY), $40,000.
|2—
|Hard Not to Love, m, 5, Hard Spun–Loving Vindication, by Vindication. ($400,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Mercedes Stables LLC, West Point Thoroughbreds, Dilworth, Scott, Ingordo, Dorothy, Ingordo, David and Mooney, F Steve, B-Anderson Farms Ont Inc (ON), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Never Be Enough (GB), Fighting Mad, Proud Emma, Message.
|Winning Time: 1:45 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 6, NO, 6HF.
|Odds: 7.50, 14.10, 3.30.
|TROPICAL TURF S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 1-9.
|3—
|RIDE A COMET, h, 6, Candy Ride (ARG)–Appealing Zophie, by Successful Appeal. ($375,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Oxley, John C and My Meadowview Farm LLC, B-My Meadowview LLC (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $60,140.
|2—
|Casa Creed, h, 5, Jimmy Creed–Achalaya, by Bellamy Road. ($105,000 ’17 KEESEP; $15,000 ’17 OBSJAN). O-LRE Racing LLC and JEH Racing Stable LLC, B-Silver Springs Stud, LLC (KY), $19,400.
|5—
|Frostmourne, g, 7, Speightstown–Leaning Tower, by Theatrical (IRE). O-Green Lantern Stables LLC, B-Green Lantern Stables, LLC (KY), $9,700.
|Also Ran: Hay Dakota, Flying Scotsman, Doctor Mounty, Admission Office, Tusk.
|Winning Time: 1:33 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 2HF, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 2.10, 2.20, 3.30.
|LAS CIENEGAS S. (G3), SA, $99,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6FT, 1-9.
|2—
|CHARMAINE’S MIA, m, 5, The Factor–Charming Vixen, by Bernstein. ($4,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Agave Racing Stable, B-Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Drayden Van Dyke, $60,000.
|7—
|Jolie Olimpica (BRZ), m, 5, Drosselmeyer–Jolie Celina (BRZ), by Trempolino. O-Fox Hill Farms, Inc, B-Stud T N T (BRZ), $20,000.
|*5—
|Superstition, f, 4, Ghostzapper–Grand Glory, by Distorted Humor. ($850,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Bass II, Perry R and Bass, Ramona S, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Bohemian Bourbon, Lighthouse, Oleksandra (AUS).
|Winning Time: 1:07 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2HF, HF, 1.
|Odds: 16.70, 1.00, 9.30.
|***Lighthouse finished third but was disqualified and placed fifth.
