North American Maiden Winners Jan. 2

Candy Ride (ARG)–Charm the Maker (G1P$340,290), by Empire Maker; ROCK YOUR WORLD, c, 3, SA, Msw, 1-1, 6fT, 1:08 2/5. B-Ron McAnally & Deborah McAnally (KY.). $650,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Constitution–Rebuke by Carson City; FREEDOM FLYER, f, 3, SA, Msw, 1-2, 6fT, 1:09 . B-A R Enterprises, Inc. (KY.). $450,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Distorted Humor–Kiss N Scat by Scat Daddy; DISTORTED JOKE, f, 3, TP, Mcl 7500, 1-2, 6 1/2f, 1:19 4/5. B-Douglas Scharbauer (KY.).

Empire Maker–Street Savy by Street Sense; ERIC’S EMPIRE, c, 3, LRL, Msw, 1-2, 1m, 1:41 1/5. B-Green Lantern Stables, LLC (KY.). $22,000 2020 FTMTYO.

Footstepsinthesand (GB)–Elusive Laurence (IRE) by Lawman (FR); MAJESTIC STEPS (IRE), f, 3, SA, Msw, 1-2, 6fT, 1:08 3/5. B-Colm Griffin (IRE.).

Hard Spun–Grand Slam Girl by Grand Slam; HARD GAME, c, 3, GP, Mcl 12500, 1-2, 1m, 1:39 4/5. B-Castle Park Farm LLC, Jerry Adamany & Godolphin (KY.). $25,000 ’19 KEESEP; $50,000 2020 OBSMAR. *1/2 to Home Run Kitten (MG3$514,245).

Into Mischief–Rau Breck by Mr. Greeley; WINFROMWITHIN, c, 3, GP, Msw, 1-2, 1 1/16mT, 1:41 1/5. B-Mulholland Springs, LLC (KY.). $100,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Justin Phillip–Gregoriana by Ascot Knight; SHE DAZZLE, f, 3, TAM, Mcl 40000, 1-2, 6f, 1:10 3/5. B-Woods Edge Farm, LLC (KY.). $20,000 ’19 FTKOCT.

Laoban–Right Prevails by Successful Appeal; BREAKFASTATBONNIES, f, 3, AQU, Msw, 1-2, 6f, 1:12 . B-Sequel Thoroughbreds LLC & Lakland Farm (NY.). $80,000 2020 FTMTYO.

Mizzen Mast–Rose Medallion (SP$284,884), by Lear Fan; PRINCESS D’ORO, f, 3, FG, Mcl 30000, 1-2, a7 1/2fT, 1:33 2/5. B-Robert C Francis (KY.). $25,000 ’18 KEENOV.

Outwork–Sarah Accomplished by Performing Magic; MY BOY GUS, g, 3, FG, Mcl 30000, 1-2, 6f, 1:11 3/5. B-George Bates Trustee & Dennis Crooks (KY.). $7,000 ’19 FTKOCT.

Quick Change–Chicks Are Better by Gold Token; IS SHE QUICK, g, 3, MVR, Msw, 1-2, 6f, 1:15 2/5. B-South River Ranch Inc. (OH.). ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Shanghai Bobby–Timeless by Unbridled’s Song; BOBBY TWO TIMES, g, 3, LRL, Mcl 25000, 1-2, 5 1/2f, 1:05 1/5. B-Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY.). $30,000 ’18 FTKNOV; $30,000 ’19 KEESEP; $12,000 2020 FTMTYO.

The Factor–Salary Drive by Mizzen Mast; SARANYA, f, 3, FG, Msw, 1-2, a1 1/16mT, 1:47 1/5. B-Eico Ventures, Inc. (KY.). $320,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Twinspired–Starship Spirit by Grand Slam; BIG AL’S EXPRESS, g, 3, MVR, Msw, 1-2, 6f, 1:14 2/5. B-Susan King (OH.).

Union Rags–Internal Affair by Orientate; DEFEATER, c, 3, FG, Msw, 1-2, 6f, 1:11 . B-Royal Oak Farm & Chadds Ford Stables (KY.). $210,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Afleet Alex–Duchess of Rokeby by City Zip; JUDGE ALEXANDER, g, 4, AQU, Mcl 25000, 1-2, 1m, 1:41 2/5. B-H. T. Whitbred (NY.).

Casamento (IRE)–Katabatik Katie (GB) by Sir Percy (GB); FRASARD (GB), c, 4, SA, Msw, 1-2, 1 1/8mT, 1:49 2/5. B-Mrs. P. A. Clark (GB.).

Flashpoint–Commercialize by Robyn Dancer; COMMERCIAL FLASH, f, 4, FG, Mcl 10000, 1-2, 6f, 1:12 2/5. B-John Bernard (LA.). C$7,000 2019 BRCHRA.

Gemologist–Charity Girl by Pulpit; DEO VOLENTE, c, 4, MVR, Msw, 1-2, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Keene Reverie Farm & Jose Rodarte (KY.).

Girolamo–Diaphanous by Unbridled; CATEMACO, c, 4, SA, Msw, 1-1, 6f, 1:09 . B-Kristin Mulhall (CA.).

Munnings–Island Love Song by Dehere; I GOT NO MUNNY, g, 4, SA, Moc 50000, 1-1, 6f, 1:10 1/5. B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY.). $80,000 ’18 FTKJUL.

Paynter–Sky Copper by Sky Mesa; BLUE SKY PAINTER, g, 4, LRL, Mcl 10000, 1-2, 1 1/16m, 1:49 2/5. B-R. Larry Johnson (MD.).

Posse–One Spring Storm by Wekiva Springs; GREGS POSSE, f, 4, GP, Mcl 20000, 1-2, 5fT, :56 3/5. B-Nancy Harris, John Allen &Christine Nunn (NY.).

San Pablo–Elle Belle by El Prado (IRE); WISHING BELLE, f, 4, FG, Mcl 12500, 1-1, 6f, 1:13 2/5. B-Arapaho Royal LLC (KY.). *1/2 to One Liz (MSW$254,671).

Tapit–Sindy With an S (G3$330,959), by Broken Vow; SIXTH STREET, f, 4, FG, Msw, 1-2, 6f, 1:12 . B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd. (KY.). $525,000 ’18 KEESEP. *Full to I’ll Wrap It Up (G1P$270,662).

U S Ranger–Cedrat (FR) by Enrique (GB); JACK COOL, g, 4, LA, Mcl 3500, 1-1, 4 1/2f, :52 . B-Liberty Road Stables (CA.).