North American Maiden Winners Jan. 20

Anchor Down–Believe in Wonder by Aldebaran; DROPPED ANCHOR, c, 3, GP, Mcl 16000, 1-20, 1m, 1:41 3/5. B-Brandywine Farm & Jim & Pam Robinson (KY.).

Greeley’s Galaxy–Just Alex by Afternoon Deelites; GOT KRAMER, g, 3, DED, Msw, 1-20, 5f, 1:00 1/5. B-Gerald L Averett (LA.).

Imagining–Boyd’s Bargain by Sky Mesa; DELAWARE DESTROYER, g, 3, TAM, Mcl 16000, 1-20, 1mT, 1:37 4/5. B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD.).

Midnight Lute–Meili by Forestry; MIDNIGHT FIRE, c, 3, MVR, Msw, 1-20, 5 1/2f, 1:10 . B-Pegasus Stud LLC (FL.).

Mshawish–Texas to a Tee by Purge; MARY OF SCOTLAND, f, 3, GP, Mcl 16000, 1-20, a7 1/2fT, 1:29 4/5. B-CESA Farm & Laberinto Farm & Racing Stables Corp (FL.). *1/2 to Mississippi Delta (G3$731,638).

Sea the Stars (IRE)–Sarbacane (GB) by Invincible Spirit (IRE); THE RIGHT STUFF (GB), c, 3, TAM, Msw, 1-20, 1mT, 1:36 . B-Framont LTD (GB.). 500,000gns ’19 TATOCT.

Speightster–Subtle Livie by Mr. Livingston; SOSOSUBTLE, g, 3, GP, Msw, 1-20, 1m, 1:37 4/5. B-David Palmer & Teresa Palmer (FL.).

Super Ninety Nine–My Sonata ($256,888), by Noble Causeway; MARKET MAVEN, g, 3, PRX, Msw, 1-20, 7f, 1:27 2/5. B-Gregory Gordon (PA.).

Tonalist–Fly Me to Dubai by Into Mischief; AVABELL, f, 3, DED, Mcl 20000, 1-20, 5f, 1:00 . B-John Zolezzi (KY.). $12,000 ’18 KEENOV; $2,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Tourist–Tiboli (GB) by Oasis Dream (GB); MISS TOURISTA, f, 3, TAM, Mcl 32000, 1-20, 1mT, 1:38 . B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY.). $15,000 ’19 KEEJAN.

Verrazano–Cold Blooded by Tiger Ridge; VINNY DREAM, c, 3, PRX, Mcl 25000, 1-20, 6f, 1:17 3/5. B-Cedar Gate Farm LLC (FL.). $7,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $10,000 2020 OBSSUM. *1/2 to Iron Rob (MSW$287,033).

Exclusive Quality–Peakaboo Irish by The Silver Move; MOR BREEZE, f, 4, MVR, Mcl 5000, 1-20, 1m, 1:49 1/5. B-Arboritanza Racing LLC (FL.).

Harbor the Gold–Renowned Cat by Storm Cat; SHARK HARBOR, g, 4, TUP, Mcl 5000, 1-20, 4 1/2f, :52 4/5. B-Bar C Racing Stables Inc (WA.). $14,000 ’18 WASAUG.

Lookin At Lucky–Georgie’s Sweetie by Tribal Rule; LOOKIN’ SWEET, f, 4, TUP, Mcl 5000, 1-20, 1m, 1:41 . B-George Schwary (KY.).

Malibu Moon–Great Look by Giant’s Causeway; MADAME MOON, f, 4, TAM, Mcl 10000, 1-20, 1 1/16m, 1:47 3/5. B-Thoroughbred by Design LLC (KY.). $330,000 ’18 KEESEP.

My Pal Charlie–Lee Road by Brahms; CHARLIE ROADS, f, 4, DED, Mcl 10000, 1-20, 6 1/2f, 1:21 4/5. B-Michele Rodriguez (LA.).

Tapizar–Rosangela by El Prado (IRE); ROMARIO, c, 4, GP, Mcl 20000, 1-20, 5fT, :55 4/5. B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY.).

Alcindor–Georgialina by Affirmed; I’M DA BOSS, m, 5, MVR, Msw, 1-20, 1m, 1:50 . B-Larry Byer (OH.). *1/2 to Indian Hawke (SW$362,788).