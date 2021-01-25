North American Maiden Winners Jan. 25

|G. W.’s d’Oro–Jenilish by English Channel; LIL EVA JANE, f, 3, DED, Mcl 20000, 1-25, 1m, 1:45 2/5. B-David Thomas Rogers (LA.).
|Mineshaft–Corinthian Luck by Corinthian; STEPPING FORWARD, f, 3, PRX, Mcl 10000, 1-25, 6f, 1:16 2/5. B-Farm III Enterprises LLC (FL.). $15,000 2020 OBSMAR.
|Talent Search–Youland by Great Notion; LADY PROGURT, f, 3, PRX, Mcl 25000, 1-25, 6f, 1:15 3/5. B-Glenn E. Brok LLC (PA.).
|Proudinsky (GER)–Liz’s Broom by Tapit; ALL STAR ROCKET, f, 4, DED, Mcl 10000, 1-25, 5f, 1:00 2/5. B-Jack E. Hebert (LA.).
|Take Charge Indy–Elle a Lishous by Closing Argument; RIVER RAIN, f, 4, DED, Mcl 10000, 1-25, 6 1/2f, 1:24 4/5. B-Usquebaugh Stables, LLC (KY.). $2,000 ’18 FTKFEB.
|Giant Oak–Love First Sight by Alke; CAUSE OF LOVE, m, 5, MVR, Msw, 1-25, 1m, 1:45 3/5. B-Linda Friess & Donald Bookman (OH.).
