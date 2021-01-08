North American Maiden Winners Jan. 8

Acclamation–Westline by Gone West; DISCRETIONARY DAY, c, 3, SA, Msw, 1-8, 1mT, 1:36 2/5. B-Donald Valpredo (CA.). *1/2 to Long Station ($411,255).

Bayern–Mia Gatto by Cat Thief; TAINO, c, 3, AQU, Mcl 25000, 1-8, 6f, 1:13 4/5. B-Cheryl Prudhomme & Dr. Michael Gallivan (NY.). $25,000 ’18 FTNOCT; $6,000 ’19 FTNAUG; $20,000 2020 OBSSUM.

Cairo Prince–Mandalay Beach by Lonhro (AUS); WAVE OF GOODNESS, f, 3, FG, Mcl 15000, 1-8, 1m, 1:40 4/5. B-Calumet Farm (KY.). $5,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Cairo Prince–Stormin Sistas by Stormy Atlantic; ATLANTIC PRINCESS, f, 3, TAM, Mcl 16000, 1-8, 1m 40y, 1:42 2/5. B-Miklin Stables LLC & Five Fillies LLC (KY.). $11,000 ’18 KEENOV.

Creative Cause–California Curl by Curlin; SAGUARO, g, 3, TUP, Mcl 10000, 1-8, 6f, 1:12 2/5. B-Revocable Trust of Dr. Mikel C. Harrington & Patricia O. Harrington (CA.).

Empire Maker–Malvinia by A.P. Indy; MORAZ, f, 3, SA, Msw, 1-8, 1m, 1:38 2/5. B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY.).

Mosler–Stormy Pass by Deputy Storm; MACY’S BOY, g, 3, CT, Msw, 1-7, 4 1/2f, :53 1/5. B-Gordonsdale Farm (MD.).

Mshawish–Ms North Carolina by Honour and Glory; GOLOVKIN, g, 3, GP, Mcl 50000, 1-8, 1mT, 1:37 . B-Rusty Roberts (KY.). $50,000 ’18 KEENOV. *1/2 to Off Duty (G3$402,408).

Quality Road–Etiquette by Tapit; BROADWAY, c, 3, TAM, Msw, 1-8, 1m 40y, 1:40 2/5. B-Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY.). $500,000 ’19 FTSAUG.

Speightster–Time Given by Point Given; JR SPEED, c, 3, GP, Mcl 16000, 1-8, 6f, 1:12 3/5. B-James Chapman & Sonia Chapman (KY.). $85,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $37,000 ’19 KEEJAN; $12,000 2020 OBSSUM.

Square Eddie–Atlantic Swing by Stormy Atlantic; THAT COREY, c, 3, SA, Msw, 1-8, 1mT, 1:36 3/5. B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA.).

Uncle Mo–Diplomat Lady (G1$552,784), by Forestry; GRAPE SODA, g, 3, AQU, Mcl 25000, 1-8, 1m, 1:41 3/5. B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (KY.).

Union Rags–Proper Mad by Bernardini; CARILLO, c, 3, AQU, Msw, 1-8, 1m, 1:39 3/5. B-Paul Pompa Jr. (KY.).

Verrazano–Laurafina (G3), by Cozzene; PRINCESS NINA, f, 3, TAM, Mcl 16000, 1-8, 1mT, 1:37 2/5. B-Laberinto Farm & Racing Stables Corp (KY.). $10,000 ’18 KEENOV.

Gemologist–Dream Sequence by Forestry; DREAMING OF CARATS, g, 4, FG, Mcl 30000, 1-8, 1m 70y, 1:45 . B-No Limit Stable (KY.).

Istan–Murphy Style by Tomorrows Cat; ROSE FOR A SAINT, g, 4, TAM, Mcl 16000, 1-8, 1 1/16mT, 1:43 2/5. B-Hoover Thoroughbred Racing LLC (NJ.). *1/2 to Kodiak Katie ($319,545).

Kingman (GB)–Toujours L’Amour (GB) by Authorized (IRE); PRINCIPLED STAND (GB), c, 4, TAM, Msw, 1-8, 1mT, 1:35 2/5. B-Deerfield Farm (GB.). 210,000gns ’18 TATOCT.

Mineshaft–Sharp Instinct by Awesome Again; POWDER RIVER, f, 4, FG, Msw, 1-8, 1 1/16m, 1:45 2/5. B-John H Adger (KY.). $50,000 ’18 KEESEP. *1/2 to Send It In (G3$501,914).

Revolutionary–Southern Brass by Domestic Dispute; SPUNMAN, g, 4, CT, Msw, 1-7, 6 1/2f, 1:21 3/5. B-James Boyer & Lisa Boyer (WV.).

Seville (GER)–Perfect Slam by Grand Slam; TYREEK, g, 4, LRL, Mcl 16000, 1-8, 5 1/2f, 1:06 1/5. B-David Benjamin Bloom (MD.).

Smiling Tiger–Proposed (MG2$567,600), by Benchmark; MOMA TIGER, f, 4, PEN, Msw, 1-8, 6f, 1:11 1/5. B-Mary K. Haire (FL.).

Tapit–Ondine by Medaglia d’Oro; SUPER CAT SPEED, c, 4, TUP, Mcl 10000, 1-8, 1m, 1:39 3/5. B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY.).

Kitten’s Joy–Regal Bird by Grand Slam; TRADE DEADLINE, g, 5, TAM, Mcl 16000, 1-8, 1 1/16mT, 1:43 1/5. B-George Waggoner Stables Inc. (KY.). $65,000 ’16 KEENOV.

Mucho Macho Man–Interlocking by Awesome Again; MACHO MADNESS, g, 5, TP, Mcl 15000, 1-7, 6f, 1:11 1/5. B-Michael Sivo & Dr. Laura Surovi-Sivo (KY.). $50,000 ’17 KEESEP; $60,000 2018 OBSMAR.