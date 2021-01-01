North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Jan. 1

|JEROME S., AQU, $145,500, 3YO, 1M, 1-1.
|1—
|CAPO KANE, c, 3, Street Sense–Twirl Me, by Hard Spun. ($35,000 ’19 KEEJAN; $75,000 ’19 KEESEP; $26,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Bing Cherry Racing, Inc and Liberto, Leonard, B-Rising Star Farm LLC (CA), T-Harold Wyner, J-Dylan Davis, $82,500.
|4—
|Eagle Orb, c, 3, Orb–Lady On Holiday, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($50,000 ’18 FTNOCT; $95,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-EV Racing Stable, B-Barry R Ostrager (NY), $30,000.
|3—
|Hold the Salsa, c, 3, Hold Me Back–Northern Mambo, by King Cugat. O-Richard J Lugovich, B-Richard Lugovich (NY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Swill, Original.
|Winning Time: 1:38 (my)
|Margins: 6 1/4, 2 3/4, NO.
|Odds: 6.90, 1.85, 8.80.
|JANUS S., GP, $75,000, 4YO/UP, 5FT, 1-1.
|4—
|IMPRIMIS, g, 7, Broken Vow–Shoppers Return, by Put It Back. O-Breeze Easy, LLC, B-Craig L Wheeler (FL), T-Joseph F. Orseno, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $46,035.
|7—
|Extravagant Kid, g, 8, Kiss the Kid–Pretty Extravagant, by With Distinction. O-DARRS, Inc, B-Vicino Racing Stable (FL), $14,850.
|8—
|The Critical Way, g, 7, Tizway–Critical Factor, by Star De Naskra. ($17,000 ’14 KEENOV; $65,000 ’15 KEESEP; $75,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Monster Racing Stables, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), $7,425.
|Also Ran: Harry’s Ontheloose, Sayyaaf, Blind Ambition.
|Winning Time: :54 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, HD, 2HF.
|Odds: 0.80, 2.50, 7.20.
|CASH RUN S., GP, $75,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 1-1.
|2—
|GULF COAST, f, 3, Union Rags–Sweet Success, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($240,000 ’19 KEESEP; $300,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-WinStar Stablemates Racing LLC, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr & W S Farish (KY), T-Rodolphe Brisset, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $45,105.
|9—
|Honorifique, f, 3, Honor Code–Doubled, by Exchange Rate. ($110,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Green Lantern Stables LLC, B-Nancy Shuford (KY), $14,550.
|3—
|Adios Trippi, f, 3, Adios Charlie–Stage Trip, by Trippi. O-Paradise Farms Corp, Hanley, Brian, Boyer, Greg, Estes, Scott and Walder Racing, B-Laurin Stable, Inc (FL), $7,275.
|Also Ran: Shea D Summer, Orbs Baby Girl, Gladys, Sky Proposal, Quinoa Tifah.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 3 3/4, 7HF.
|Odds: 2.20, 3.80, 26.30.
|ABUNDANTIA S., GP, $75,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 1-1.
|2—
|HEAR MY PRAYER, f, 4, The Big Beast–Additional Prayer, by Songandaprayer. ($16,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Cara Oliver, B-Janet Erwin (FL), T-David Fisher, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $44,175.
|1—
|Victory Kingdom (AUS), m, 5, Animal Kingdom–Victory Party, by Yankee Victor, O-Team Valor International, B-Team Valor Pty Ltd, $14,250.
|4—
|Tracy Ann’s Legacy, m, 5, Shackleford–Tenacious Tripp, by Trippi. ($27,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Kenwood Racing LLC, B-Bridle Oaks Farm, Inc (FL), $7,125.
|Also Ran: Jakarta, Lenzi’s Lucky Lady, Dixieincandyland, Compensate, Spun Glass, Miss Deplorable, Miss Auramet.
|Winning Time: :55 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2HF, HF, 1HF.
|Odds: 9.50, 7.70, 14.70.
Leave a Reply