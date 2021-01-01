North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Jan. 1

JEROME S., AQU, $145,500, 3YO, 1M, 1-1.

1—

CAPO KANE, c, 3, Street Sense–Twirl Me, by Hard Spun. ($35,000 ’19 KEEJAN; $75,000 ’19 KEESEP; $26,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Bing Cherry Racing, Inc and Liberto, Leonard, B-Rising Star Farm LLC (CA), T-Harold Wyner, J-Dylan Davis, $82,500.

4—

Eagle Orb, c, 3, Orb–Lady On Holiday, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($50,000 ’18 FTNOCT; $95,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-EV Racing Stable, B-Barry R Ostrager (NY), $30,000.

3—

Hold the Salsa, c, 3, Hold Me Back–Northern Mambo, by King Cugat. O-Richard J Lugovich, B-Richard Lugovich (NY), $18,000.

Also Ran: Swill, Original.

Winning Time: 1:38 (my)

Margins: 6 1/4, 2 3/4, NO.