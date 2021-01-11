North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Jan. 11

|LOUISIANA LEGACY S., DED, $75,000, 3YO, 7 1/2F, 1-11.
|5—
|STANDING PERFECT, c, 3, Half Ours–Stand by for News, by Majesticperfection. O-Respect the Valleys, LLC, B-Roger C Rashall (LA), T-Lee Thomas, J-Ashley Broussard, $45,000.
|7—
|Wise Anchor, c, 3, Anchor Down–Oh Wise One, by Dunkirk. ($45,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $5,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Anton Kubacak, B-Michael L Martin, LLC (LA), $15,000.
|3—
|Drewhustle, c, 3, Outwork–Hilarious Brown, by Big Brown. ($45,000 ’19 ESLYRL). O-Norman Stables, LLC, B-Cloyce C Clark Jr (LA), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Chu Chu’s Legacy, Cohere, Morricone, Foolish Dreams.
|Winning Time: 1:35 3/5 (wf)
|Margins: 3, 1HF, 4 3/4.
|Odds: 1.30, 7.00, 8.50.
