North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Jan. 11

LOUISIANA LEGACY S., DED, $75,000, 3YO, 7 1/2F, 1-11.

STANDING PERFECT, c, 3, Half Ours–Stand by for News, by Majesticperfection. O-Respect the Valleys, LLC, B-Roger C Rashall (LA), T-Lee Thomas, J-Ashley Broussard, $45,000.

Wise Anchor, c, 3, Anchor Down–Oh Wise One, by Dunkirk. ($45,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $5,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Anton Kubacak, B-Michael L Martin, LLC (LA), $15,000.

Drewhustle, c, 3, Outwork–Hilarious Brown, by Big Brown. ($45,000 ’19 ESLYRL). O-Norman Stables, LLC, B-Cloyce C Clark Jr (LA), $7,500.

Also Ran: Chu Chu’s Legacy, Cohere, Morricone, Foolish Dreams.

Winning Time: 1:35 3/5 (wf)

Margins: 3, 1HF, 4 3/4.