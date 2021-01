North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Jan. 12

MAGNOLIA S., DED, $75,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-12.

5—

SAINTS N MUSKETS, m, 6, Musket Man–Laughing Saint, by Vindication. ($15,000 ’16 ESLSEP). O-Rodney J Verret, B-J E Jumonville Jr & Bunny Jumonville (LA), T-Allen Landry, J-Joe Stokes, $45,000.

4—

Sarah’s Passion, f, 4, Songandaprayer–My Holy Belle, by Holy Bull. O-Perform Stables, Inc, B-Perform Stables Inc (LA), $15,000.

1—

Smok’n Rita, m, 7, Misremembered–Wicked Rita, by Sea of Secrets. O-Linda Guidry, B-Linda Guidry (LA), $7,500.

Also Ran: Sebs Princess, Southern Liaison, Steph’sfullasugar.

Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (ft)

Margins: NK, 4 3/4, 2.