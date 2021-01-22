North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Jan. 22

SMARTY JONES S., OP, $150,000, 3YO, 1M, 1-22.

7—

CADDO RIVER, c, 3, Hard Spun–Pangburn, by Congrats. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $90,000.

3—

Cowan, c, 3, Kantharos–Tempers Flair, by Smart Strike. ($185,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Heiligbrodt, L William, Heiligbrodt, Corinne, Madaket Stables LLC and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY), $30,000.

4—

Big Thorn, c, 3, The Big Beast–Save a Rose, by Super Saver. O-Lieblong, Alex and JoAnn, B-Alex Lieblong & JoAnn Lieblong (FL), $15,000.

Also Ran: Moonlite Strike, Martini Blu, Hardly Swayed, Lawlessness.

Winning Time: 1:38 (ft)

Margins: 10 1/4, 7 1/4, NK.