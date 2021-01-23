North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Jan. 23

PIPPIN S., OP, $150,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-23.

3—

GETRIDOFWHATAILESU, m, 5, Ghostzapper–Autobahn Girl, by A.P. Indy. ($160,000 ’17 FTSAUG). O-The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Joseph Rocco, Jr., $90,000.

12—

Our Super Freak, m, 5, Mineshaft–Thatcher, by Giant’s Causeway. ($5,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $17,000 2018 FTMMAY; $210,000 2019 KEENOV). O-LBD Stable LLC and Ingordo, David, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $30,000.

6—

Istan Council, m, 5, Istan–Tribal Council, by Indian Charlie. O-Brereton C Jones, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $15,000.

Also Ran: Chance to Shine, Wicked Whisper, Figure It Out, His Glory, Graysonsmacho Gal, Blessed Again, Regal Beauty, Vault.

Winning Time: 1:38 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 1HF, 3/4, HD.