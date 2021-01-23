North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Jan. 23

|FIFTH SEASON S., OP, $150,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 1-23.
|4—
|SILVER STATE, c, 4, Hard Spun–Supreme, by Empire Maker. ($450,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC and Willis Horton Racing LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $90,000.
|5—
|Hunka Burning Love, g, 7, Into Mischief–Touch of Fire, by Thunder Gulch. ($75,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Morris B Floyd & Chuck Givens (KY), $30,000.
|1—
|Night Ops, h, 5, Warrior’s Reward–Bear All, by Kitalpha. ($5,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Steve Landers Racing LLC, B-Aschinger Bloodstock Holdings, LLC (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Nifty, Pioneer Spirit, Full Authority.
|Winning Time: 1:37 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: NO, 3 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 0.90, 4.00, 2.00.
|PIPPIN S., OP, $150,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-23.
|3—
|GETRIDOFWHATAILESU, m, 5, Ghostzapper–Autobahn Girl, by A.P. Indy. ($160,000 ’17 FTSAUG). O-The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Joseph Rocco, Jr., $90,000.
|12—
|Our Super Freak, m, 5, Mineshaft–Thatcher, by Giant’s Causeway. ($5,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $17,000 2018 FTMMAY; $210,000 2019 KEENOV). O-LBD Stable LLC and Ingordo, David, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $30,000.
|6—
|Istan Council, m, 5, Istan–Tribal Council, by Indian Charlie. O-Brereton C Jones, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Chance to Shine, Wicked Whisper, Figure It Out, His Glory, Graysonsmacho Gal, Blessed Again, Regal Beauty, Vault.
|Winning Time: 1:38 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 3/4, HD.
|Odds: 8.60, 3.80, 4.00.
|JAZIL S., AQU, $97,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 1-23.
|4—
|MR. BUFF, g, 7, Friend Or Foe–Speightful Affair, by Speightstown. O-Broman, Sr, Chester and Broman, Mary, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), T-John C. Kimmel, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $55,000.
|3—
|Tenderfoot, g, 4, Graydar–Cheechako, by Invasor (ARG). O-Baker, Charlton and Paolangeli, Francis J, B-Marylou Whitney Stables LLC (KY), $20,000.
|1—
|Musical Heart, g, 6, Maclean’s Music–Leonessa, by Lion Heart. ($8,500 ’16 FTKFEB; $15,000 ’16 OBSAUG). O-Michael Dubb, B-Sovereign Farm & Hill ‘N’ Dale Farm (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Backsideofthemoon, Fame to Famous.
|Winning Time: 1:53 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 7, 1 3/4, 11 1/4.
|Odds: 2.05, 2.75, 3.20.
Leave a Reply