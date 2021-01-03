North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Jan. 3

|LA VERDAD S., AQU, $93,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 1-3.
|5—
|MRS. ORB, m, 6, Orb–Gypsy Angel, by Silver Train. ($30,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Ruggeri Stable, Coburn, Richard, Script R Farm and Miceli, Michael, B-Rhapsody Farm LLC (NY), T-Michael Miceli, J-Dylan Davis, $55,000.
|6—
|Sharp Starr, f, 4, Munnings–Mindy Gold, by A.P. Indy. O-Barry K Schwartz, B-Stonewall Farm (NY), $20,000.
|3—
|Espresso Shot, m, 5, Mission Impazible–Glory Gold, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($69,000 ’17 FTNAUG; $22,000 ’17 KEEJAN). O-NY Final Furlong Racing Stable, Maspeth Stables and Parkland Thoroughbreds, B-Twin Creeks Farm (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Prairie Fire.
|Winning Time: 1:24 2/5 (my)
|Margins: 1, 3, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 5.10, 0.40, 5.00.
