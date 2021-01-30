North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Jan. 30

|MARTHA WASHINGTON S., OP, $200,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 1-30.
|4—
|WILL’S SECRET, f, 3, Will Take Charge–Girls Secret, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Willis Horton Racing LLC, B-Willis Horton Racing LLC (KY), T-Dallas Stewart, J-Jon Kenton Court, $120,000.
|3—
|Coach, f, 3, Commissioner–And Stay Out, by Exchange Rate. ($65,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Kueber Racing, LLC, B-Three Lyons Racing, LLC (KY), $40,000.
|1—
|Joy’s Rocket, f, 3, Anthony’s Cross–Queenie’s Pride, by Special Rate. ($47,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Team Hanley and Parkland Thoroughbreds, B-Weston Thoroughbreds Training & Sales (FL), $20,000.
|Also Ran: Sylvia Q, Lady Lilly, Novel Squall.
|Winning Time: 1:38 3/5 (my)
|Margins: 5 1/4, HF, 6 3/4.
|Odds: 8.00, 0.80, 1.90.
|
Leave a Reply