January 30, 2021

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Jan. 30

January 30, 2021 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

MARTHA WASHINGTON S., OP, $200,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 1-30.
4—WILL’S SECRET, f, 3, Will Take Charge–Girls Secret, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Willis Horton Racing LLC, B-Willis Horton Racing LLC (KY), T-Dallas Stewart, J-Jon Kenton Court, $120,000.
3—Coach, f, 3, Commissioner–And Stay Out, by Exchange Rate. ($65,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Kueber Racing, LLC, B-Three Lyons Racing, LLC (KY), $40,000.
1—Joy’s Rocket, f, 3, Anthony’s Cross–Queenie’s Pride, by Special Rate. ($47,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Team Hanley and Parkland Thoroughbreds, B-Weston Thoroughbreds Training & Sales (FL), $20,000.
Also Ran: Sylvia Q, Lady Lilly, Novel Squall.
Winning Time: 1:38 3/5 (my)
Margins: 5 1/4, HF, 6 3/4.
Odds: 8.00, 0.80, 1.90.
 
AMERICAN BEAUTY S., OP, $150,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-30.
7—FRANK’S ROCKETTE, f, 4, Into Mischief–Rocket Twentyone, by Indian Charlie. O-Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc, B-Frank Fletcher (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Florent Geroux, $90,000.
6—Amy’s Challenge, m, 6, Artie Schiller–Jump Up, by Jump Start. ($20,000 ’16 FTKOCT). O-Novogratz Racing Stables Inc, B-Sierra Farm (KY), $30,000.
5—Wildwood’s Beauty, m, 5, Kantharos–Miss Propitious, by J P’s Gusto. ($47,000 ’17 OBSOCT). O-William Stiritz, B-Philip Matthews & Karen Matthews (FL), $15,000.
Also Ran: Shesomajestic, Best Kept Secret, Magic Dance.
Winning Time: 1:10 (my)
Margins: 1 1/4, 2, 1HF.
Odds: 0.60, 2.90, 7.80.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions