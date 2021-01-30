North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Jan. 30

AMERICAN BEAUTY S., OP, $150,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-30.

7—

FRANK’S ROCKETTE, f, 4, Into Mischief–Rocket Twentyone, by Indian Charlie. O-Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc, B-Frank Fletcher (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Florent Geroux, $90,000.

6—

Amy’s Challenge, m, 6, Artie Schiller–Jump Up, by Jump Start. ($20,000 ’16 FTKOCT). O-Novogratz Racing Stables Inc, B-Sierra Farm (KY), $30,000.

5—

Wildwood’s Beauty, m, 5, Kantharos–Miss Propitious, by J P’s Gusto. ($47,000 ’17 OBSOCT). O-William Stiritz, B-Philip Matthews & Karen Matthews (FL), $15,000.

Also Ran: Shesomajestic, Best Kept Secret, Magic Dance.

Winning Time: 1:10 (my)

Margins: 1 1/4, 2, 1HF.