Ride a Comet produces strongest late kick in Tropical Turf

Reported tendon issues kept Ride a Comet off the track for more than two years after his victory in the 2018 Del Mar Derby (G2), but the 6-year-old has done nothing but win since his return in October. His latest tally, in Saturday’s $100,000 Tropical Turf Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park, was a popular one as the 6-year-old wore down Casa Creed late as the 2-1 choice in the one-mile grass test.

Tracking in fourth under Tyler Gaffalione down the backside as Frostmourne set the pace, Ride a Comet advanced into a pouncing position alongside Casa Creed approaching the turn for home. Casa Creed seized a short lead from Frostmourne, but Ride a Comet proved to have the stronger kick and wore down that foe to win by a half-length.

Owned by John Oxley and breeder My Meadowview, the Mark Casse-trained Ride a Comet paid $6.60 after completing the course in 1:33.62. Following Casa Creed under the wire were Frostmourne, Hay Dakota, Flying Scotsman, Doctor Mounty, Admission Office, and Tusk. Morning line favorite Analyze It was announced as a scratch on Friday.

Unplaced in his first three starts, Ride a Comet has since won eight of 10, including four stakes. At three, the bay won the Charlie Barley S. at Woodbine and placed in the National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame (G2) before notching the Del Mar Derby by 1 1/2 lengths.

Sidelined from September 2018 until October 2020, Ride a Comet returned at Woodbine and scored back-to-back victories in an allowance and the Kennedy Road (G2), both around one turn of Woodbine’s Tapeta main track. His career mark now stands at 13-8-0-1, $479,084.

Bred in Kentucky, Ride a Comet is a Candy Ride half-brother to 2017 Belmont S. (G1) winner Tapwrit and was produced by Spinaway (G1) winner Appealing Zophie, a daughter of Successful Appeal.