January 12, 2021

Spot Plays Jan. 13

January 12, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Old Line Magic, 3-1
(5th) Split the Check, 3-1
Delta Downs (1st) Dream Twister, 3-1
(3rd) Friendofthecourt, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Lease, 7-2
(3rd) Causalistic, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Rich E Z, 6-1
(4th) Zeke the Streak, 4-1
Parx (2nd) Too Much Johnnie, 3-1
(3rd) Mija Bella, 7-2
Penn National (3rd) Mr. Skittles, 6-1
(4th) Google It, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Alpha Chi Rho, 3-1
(4th) Roller, 4-1
Turf Paradise (2nd) Wilmas Irish Rover, 3-1
(3rd) Toreno, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions