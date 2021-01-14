Spot Plays Jan. 15

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Family Biz, 3-1
|(7th) Zoomer, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Risksrhighpayislow, 8-1
|(6th) Ring the Bella, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Two More Barbo, 7-2
|(2nd) Social Misfit, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(4th) Rousing Slammer, 3-1
|(5th) Okoye, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Augusta Melody, 5-1
|(4th) Ultraconfident, 8-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Stay Out, 9-2
|(4th) Gracetown, 5-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Son of Darkness, 3-1
|(4th) Bridologist, 3-1
|Sam Houston
|(5th) Blackboard Castle. 8-1
|(6th) Maddie’s Music, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Lookin So Lucky, 3-1
|(3rd) Fat Stacks, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Mast Cove, 3-1
|(2nd) Insightful, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) My Funny Gal, 7-2
|(4th) Gattaia, 6-1
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Hemp Heaven, 4-1
|(4th) Wait for Nairobi, 5-1
