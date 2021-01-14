January 14, 2021

Spot Plays Jan. 15

January 14, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Family Biz, 3-1
(7th) Zoomer, 6-1
Charles Town (2nd) Risksrhighpayislow, 8-1
(6th) Ring the Bella, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Two More Barbo, 7-2
(2nd) Social Misfit, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Rousing Slammer, 3-1
(5th) Okoye, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Augusta Melody, 5-1
(4th) Ultraconfident, 8-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Stay Out, 9-2
(4th) Gracetown, 5-1
Penn National (1st) Son of Darkness, 3-1
(4th) Bridologist, 3-1
Sam Houston (5th) Blackboard Castle. 8-1
(6th) Maddie’s Music, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) Lookin So Lucky, 3-1
(3rd) Fat Stacks, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Mast Cove, 3-1
(2nd) Insightful, 3-1
Turf Paradise (3rd) My Funny Gal, 7-2
(4th) Gattaia, 6-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Hemp Heaven, 4-1
(4th) Wait for Nairobi, 5-1

