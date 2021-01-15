January 15, 2021

Spot Plays Jan. 16

January 15, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Take Charge Tina, 3-1
(9th) Love and Love, 4-1
Charles Town (5th) Captain Anne, 4-1
(8th) Natural Sonde, 9-2
Fair Grounds (4th) Blameworthy, 7-2
(8th) Angkor, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (5th) Bee Einstein, 3-1
(9th) Sing in the Wind, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) I Wonder, 7-2
(9th) Roman Empire, 4-1
Laurel (3rd) S W Briar Rose, 5-1
(4th) Penguin Power, 6-1
Mahoning Valley (5th) Love’s Tavito, 7-2
(8th) First Angel, 7-2
Sam Houston (7th) Imperial Flyer, 6-1
(10th) K C Tiz Moro, 9-2
Santa Anita (2nd) Cool Your Jets, 4-1
(6th) Sensible Cat, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) War Giant, 4-1
(5th) South House, 7-2
Turfway Park (2nd) Fast Bob, 7-2
(7th) Be Nimble, 5-1

