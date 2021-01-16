January 17, 2021

Spot Plays Jan. 17

BRIS Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (7th) Double Shot, 6-1
(8th) Ujjayi, 6-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) N. D. Free, 6-1
(6th) New Eagle, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Insaniamania, 6-1
(5th) Luck Is My Name, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Queen Calypso, 10-1
(6th) Yes It’s Free, 9-2
Laurel (3rd) Walk It Out Nanny, 5-1
(7th) Rapidashqueen, 8-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Girona, 5-1
(6th) Gates of Heaven, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (8th) Recorder, 10-1
(10th) Double Blessed, 8-1

