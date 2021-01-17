Spot Plays Jan. 18

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Wicked Happy, 6-1
|(6th) Mi Tres Por Ciento, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|(4th) Zendelphian, 9-2
|(9th) Carrier Pigeon, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(4th) Oxwood, 10-1
|(8th) Anoush, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(6th) Perfect Wager, 7-2
|(9th) Leadville, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Holy Saint, 10-1
|(7th) Stone Courageous, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Champagne Bliss, 3-1
|(9th) Miss Heart, 4-1
|Parx
|(4th) Lynard, 7-2
|(10th) Shalako, 8-1
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Acai, 3-1
|(8th) Master Recovery, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|(6th) Top of the Game, 5-1
|(7th) Conquistador, 6-1
Leave a Reply