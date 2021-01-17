January 17, 2021

Spot Plays Jan. 18

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Wicked Happy, 6-1
(6th) Mi Tres Por Ciento, 7-2
Delta Downs (4th) Zendelphian, 9-2
(9th) Carrier Pigeon, 7-2
Fair Grounds (4th) Oxwood, 10-1
(8th) Anoush, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (6th) Perfect Wager, 7-2
(9th) Leadville, 7-2
Laurel Park (3rd) Holy Saint, 10-1
(7th) Stone Courageous, 4-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Champagne Bliss, 3-1
(9th) Miss Heart, 4-1
Parx (4th) Lynard, 7-2
(10th) Shalako, 8-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Acai, 3-1
(8th) Master Recovery, 6-1
Turf Paradise (6th) Top of the Game, 5-1
(7th) Conquistador, 6-1

