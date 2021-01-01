Spot Plays Jan. 2

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Scorpion Dynasty, 9-2
|(5th) Lucky Ramsey, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Freedomfi, 6-1
|(10th) Mount Athos, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Ill Will, 9-2
|(8th) Crew Dragon, 9-2
|Laurel
|(2nd) Halfinthewrapper, 7-2
|(5th) Martini Lane, 10-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Pecks Not Bad, 6-1
|(6th) Pretty Stormy, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(4th) Little Miss Ellie, 3-1
|(6th) Paladar, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Tune In, 4-1
|(5th) Meilleur, 8-1
|Turfway Park
|(5th) Ginkgo, 3-1
|(8th) Good Penny, 4-1
Leave a Reply