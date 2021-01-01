January 1, 2021

Spot Plays Jan. 2

Spot Plays

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Scorpion Dynasty, 9-2
(5th) Lucky Ramsey, 3-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Freedomfi, 6-1
(10th) Mount Athos, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Ill Will, 9-2
(8th) Crew Dragon, 9-2
Laurel (2nd) Halfinthewrapper, 7-2
(5th) Martini Lane, 10-1
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Pecks Not Bad, 6-1
(6th) Pretty Stormy, 7-2
Santa Anita (4th) Little Miss Ellie, 3-1
(6th) Paladar, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Tune In, 4-1
(5th) Meilleur, 8-1
Turfway Park (5th) Ginkgo, 3-1
(8th) Good Penny, 4-1

