Spot Plays Jan. 20

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Cat Lak, 3-1
|(5th) Yes Means No, 9-2
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Palmettovowmenot, 7-2
|(4th) Cat On the Roof, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Dropped Anchor, 5-1
|(2nd) Hardly Social, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Heidi’s Sinatra, 3-1
|(6th) Even Keeled, 7-2
|Parx
|(1st) Junglist, 9-2
|(4th) Won the Case, 7-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Unsung Hero, 7-2
|(3rd) Miss Tschetter, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Wildcat Merry, 4-1
|(4th) Unidentified Man, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(1st) J J’s Crown, 4-1
|(3rd) Chico Ladrone, 5-1
