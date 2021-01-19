January 19, 2021

Spot Plays Jan. 20

January 19, 2021 Brisnet Staff Racing News 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Cat Lak, 3-1
(5th) Yes Means No, 9-2
Delta Downs (2nd) Palmettovowmenot, 7-2
(4th) Cat On the Roof, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Dropped Anchor, 5-1
(2nd) Hardly Social, 4-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Heidi’s Sinatra, 3-1
(6th) Even Keeled, 7-2
Parx (1st) Junglist, 9-2
(4th) Won the Case, 7-2
Penn National (2nd) Unsung Hero, 7-2
(3rd) Miss Tschetter, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Wildcat Merry, 4-1
(4th) Unidentified Man, 3-1
Turf Paradise (1st) J J’s Crown, 4-1
(3rd) Chico Ladrone, 5-1

