January 20, 2021

Spot Plays Jan. 21

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Dublinomothin, 8-1
(5th) Control Stake, 3-1
Charles Town (2nd) Lady Licious, 3-1
(4th) Seize the Day, 3-1
Delta Downs (1st) Heather’s Request, 5-1
(2nd) Runpeggyrun, 7-2
Fair Grounds (2nd) Lady Kaza, 9-2
(3rd) Katie the Cutie, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Stripping, 4-1
(5th) Rochambeau, 5-1
Sam Houston (1st) Smart’s Kingdom, 9-2
(3rd) Willtheresaway, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Recompensate, 4-1
(6th) Matson, 3-1
Turfway Park (1st) Lapis Storm, 3-1
(2nd) Miracle Mountain, 5-1

