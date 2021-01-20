Spot Plays Jan. 21

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Dublinomothin, 8-1
|(5th) Control Stake, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Lady Licious, 3-1
|(4th) Seize the Day, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Heather’s Request, 5-1
|(2nd) Runpeggyrun, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Lady Kaza, 9-2
|(3rd) Katie the Cutie, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Stripping, 4-1
|(5th) Rochambeau, 5-1
|Sam Houston
|(1st) Smart’s Kingdom, 9-2
|(3rd) Willtheresaway, 9-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Recompensate, 4-1
|(6th) Matson, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Lapis Storm, 3-1
|(2nd) Miracle Mountain, 5-1
